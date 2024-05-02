Amazfit's new low-cost wearable packs in a big display and 26 days of battery life

Fitness tech brand Zepp Health has quietly launched a new, low-cost smartwatch: the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity. As the name suggests, it resembles the previous Bip 5 model with a few design changes and most of the same features. A few were cut from the mid-range wearable. The Bip 5 Unity is slimmer than its counterpart, sporting a stainless steel middle frame rather than one made of plastic. It weighs less too, clocking in at 25 grams (minus the strap). Yet despite the smaller size, the smartwatch has the same 1.91-inch touchscreen capable of outputting an image resolution of 320 x 380 pixels.

(Image credit: Amazfit Bip 5 Unity)

Inside is a 300 mAh battery with an average lifespan of up to 11 days before needing a charge. If you have Battery Saver Mode turned on, the device can last almost an entire month; up to 26 days. The screen is made out of 2.5D tempered glass to resist scratches and is covered in an anti-fingerprint coating. Other notable design aspects include a resistance rating of IP68 so it can survive being submerged underwater, and a speaker and microphone duo for Bluetooth calling.

Software features

When it comes to software, the Bip 5 Unity has a wide array of tools. It comes pre-installed with over 120 sports modes from rock climbing to square dancing just to name a few. The wearable can even auto-detect six different forms of cardio exercises. What this means is when you begin jogging or working out on an elliptical machine, the hardware will record your progress without needing direct input from you. Auto-detect can be finicky. Amazfit states certain actions such as driving a car can trigger it.

On the back of the watch face is a sensor that keeps tabs on your heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels. If the device detects any abnormalities, it’ll display a Smart Health Alert telling you to quickly address the issue. The Bip 5 Unity could, for example, warn you that your blood oxygen levels are dropping low. Another notification will let you know if it detects high-stress levels and presents an on-screen button where you can begin a breathing exercise.

(Image credit: Future)

Other important software features include Amazon Alexa as your AI assistant and support for over 70 downloadable apps. According to NotebookCheck, you can install the smartwatch apps through the official Zepp app on your smartphone. Unlike the older Amazfit Bip 5, this new model lacks a built-in GPS. You’ll have to connect the wearable to your phone to receive GPS data. Additionally, the watch face doesn’t curve around your wrist like the previous generation. It’s completely flat.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is available in the United States for $69.99. You have your pick of either a gray, charcoal black, or pink wristband. It’s also available for purchase in the UK for £69.90 with a gray or charcoal wristband.

