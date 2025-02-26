Nike's new Vaporfly 4 is the lightest model in the franchise's history
That's light
- Nike has unveiled two brand-new supershoes
- The Vaporfly 4 is the lightest model in the franchise's history
- The new Streakfly 2 is an ultra-responsive shoe for short distances
Nike has unveiled two brand-new super shoes, including the next iteration of the Vaporfly, which it says is the lightest model yet.
Nike manufactures some of the best running shoes on the market, and its new Vaporfly 4 and Streakfly 2 shoes promise extreme response and lighting speed over short distances.
The new Vaporfly 4 is the lightest model in the franchise's history. Specifically, it's 10% lighter than the outgoing Vaporfly 3 and 20 grams lighter than the original Vaporfly from 2017. The Vaporfly 4 is the most versatile Nike racing shoe out there and would suit anyone running 5K up to a marathon. Nike has removed some surplus foam from the midsole to save weight, and there's also a new upper for more comfort and fit consistency.
Nike's next super shoes
The Nike Streakfly 2 could be the ultimate speed shoe when it comes to short distances. It now features a full-length Flyplate, a redesigned centered lace system, and a new mesh upper. The Streakfly 2 is even lighter than the Vaporfly 4, weighing in at a staggering 126 grams, 40 grams less than the original.
Available from March (pricing tbc.), both of these shoes join the Nike Racing lineup which already boasts the Alphafly 3 and Zoom Fly 6.
Also new to the scene for Nike this year is the new Vomero 18, the company's new max cushioning shoe that promises a plush and gentle ride.
