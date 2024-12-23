Garmin's latest beta brings 40 fixes and features to the Fenix 8, Enduro 3

Both the Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 support the new beta.

Garmin has dropped a new beta for the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 range

New features including Sail Race and Jumpmaster Activities

It also includes a slew of fixes and tweaks

Garmin has rolled out a brand new beta for its Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatch ranges, with a slew of bug fixes, tweaks, and a couple of new features for early adopters.

The new update, announced on Garmin's website, is available for the Fenix 8 AMOLED 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm; Fenix 8 Solar 47mm and 51mm; Enduro 3; and Fenix E.

Users enrolled in the Public Beta program can download the update from the 'Check for Updates' section of their Garmin wearable.

Version 13.12 brings 40 different new features, tweaks, and bug fixes to Garmin's top two rugged smartwatches, the Fenix 8 and the Enduro 3. A word of warning, however, Garmin says the new beta for the Fenix 8 will disable the ECG and Dive feature, but that they will be made available again "on versions of beta software that we anticipate becoming Live updates." The company hasn't said why the beta disables these features, although the Dive issue could be related to problems with the Fenix 8 crashing when dunked in cold water.

If you're still interested, here's a look at everything new in the latest beta.

Garmin's latest Fenix and Enduro beta

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

The headline new features include Garmin's new CIQ System 8 with support for new Connect IQ apps, watch faces, and data fields.

There are big upgrades for sailers, including a new Sail Race Activity and a new Trolling Motor app so you can sync up to your boat's motor. The beta also adds the Jumpmaster skydiving Activity, and there are new Insight Hints coming to the Health and Fitness app.

Finally, Garmin is adding a Stress Card to the Gaming Activity, and a respiration graph to the Meditation Activity Summary.

You can see the full list of new features below: Added CIQ System 8: Supports the latest Connect IQ apps, watch faces, and data fields.

Added Sail Race Activity.

Added Jumpmaster Activity.

Added Trolling Motor App.

Added connection type information for paired sensors.

Improvements to the icons that display with notifications.

Added Insight Hint to Health and Fitness Apps.

Added Missing Map Option in Mountaineering Activity.

Added Respiration Graph to Meditation Activity Summary.

Added Stress Card to Gaming Activity Summary.

Added Support for HRM as Speed and Distance Monitor for BLE Sensors.

Added Support for Nautical Units.

Added Support to Show Needed Equipment for Strength Workouts.

Added Touch Support to Dismiss Popup Notification.

Fixed a possible issue where touchscreen input could not be disabled in activities.

Fixed Apps that were Inaccessible from the Recents Menu.

Fixed Auto Climb Data Screen Selection.

Fixed Blank Calendar Card in Morning Report.

Fixed Blank Map for Power Guide Preview.

Fixed Current Time Indicator on the Tides Graph.

Fixed Do Not Disturb Smart Notification Setting.

Fixed InReach Contacts List Layout.

Fixed InReach PIN Code Display Page.

Fixed Morning Report Showing Stale HRV Data.

Fixed Pool Swim Interval Details Page Layout.

Fixed Potential Crash after Deleting Activities from the list.

Fixed Potential Crash during Meditation Setup.

Fixed Potential Crash on Body Battery Glance Folder View.

Fixed Potential Crash on Fitness Age Page.

Fixed Potential Crash when Dismissing Notifications.

Fixed Potential Crash when Enabling Broadcast HR.

Fixed Potential Crash when Viewing Breathwork Preview.

Fixed Round Trip Routing Not Calculating Full Distance.

Fixed Sleep History Graph after Traveling.

Fixed Sleep Window Setup Sometimes Getting Skipped on Initial Setup.

Fixed Weather App Accidentally Returning to Watch Face.

Improved Countdown Glance Folder Info Text.

Improved GPS Progress Bar Presentation when Beginning Search.

Increased the Maximum Speed of Virtual Partner to 48.95 kph.

Updated Sunrise/Sunset Time Alert Range.