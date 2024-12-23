Garmin's latest beta brings 40 fixes and features to the Fenix 8, Enduro 3

Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison
Both the Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 support the new beta. (Image credit: Mike Sawh)
  • Garmin has dropped a new beta for the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 range
  • New features including Sail Race and Jumpmaster Activities
  • It also includes a slew of fixes and tweaks

Garmin has rolled out a brand new beta for its Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatch ranges, with a slew of bug fixes, tweaks, and a couple of new features for early adopters.

The new update, announced on Garmin's website, is available for the Fenix 8 AMOLED 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm; Fenix 8 Solar 47mm and 51mm; Enduro 3; and Fenix E.

Users enrolled in the Public Beta program can download the update from the 'Check for Updates' section of their Garmin wearable.

Version 13.12 brings 40 different new features, tweaks, and bug fixes to Garmin's top two rugged smartwatches, the Fenix 8 and the Enduro 3. A word of warning, however, Garmin says the new beta for the Fenix 8 will disable the ECG and Dive feature, but that they will be made available again "on versions of beta software that we anticipate becoming Live updates." The company hasn't said why the beta disables these features, although the Dive issue could be related to problems with the Fenix 8 crashing when dunked in cold water.

If you're still interested, here's a look at everything new in the latest beta.

Garmin's latest Fenix and Enduro beta

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

The headline new features include Garmin's new CIQ System 8 with support for new Connect IQ apps, watch faces, and data fields.

There are big upgrades for sailers, including a new Sail Race Activity and a new Trolling Motor app so you can sync up to your boat's motor. The beta also adds the Jumpmaster skydiving Activity, and there are new Insight Hints coming to the Health and Fitness app.

Finally, Garmin is adding a Stress Card to the Gaming Activity, and a respiration graph to the Meditation Activity Summary.

