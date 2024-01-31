A huge Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leak just revealed everything about the Fitbit rival

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 (above) launched back in 2020, but will soon get a successor it seems

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been dropping hints about its arrival since 2022, but a massive new leak (from Samsung itself) suggests that the Fitbit rival is finally close to launching.

A seemingly accidental posting on Samsung's UAE website (which you can still read in its cached form) was spotted by Samsung Community and Gadgets & Wearables and has revealed pretty much everything about the wearable, which is shaping up to be a big upgrade on its aging predecessor.

The Galaxy Fit 3 will seemingly sit somewhere between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. One of the biggest upgrades is a larger 1.6-inch AMOLED display (up from 1.1-inch on the Fit 2), measuring 40mm diagonally rather than 27.8mm.

According to the leaked specs, the Fit 3 will also get a more premium aluminum build (rather than polycarbonate), plus other new features including fall detection and a light sensor, which will help adjust the screen according to ambient light. The Fit 3 also promises to have the same IP68 and 5ATM water resistance as before (up to 50m for ten minutes).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung UAE) Some screenshots from Samsung's leaked Galaxy Fit 3 marketing materials (Image credit: Samsung UAE)

The listing also suggests that the Galaxy Fit 3 will inherit a few other features from Samsung's Galaxy Watch series, including its Sleep Coach and Snore Detection. What you won't get, compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, is built-in GPS, NFC, a microphone, third-party apps, blood pressure monitoring, or ECG. Like before, it seems the Fit 3 offers exercise tracking from just an optical heart-rate sensor.

One other slight disadvantage of that much-improved screen appears to be a slight reduction in battery life. Samsung's leaked marketing claims a 13-day battery life for the Fit 3, compared to 15 days for the Fit 2. Still, that'd likely be more than enough for most people, particularly compared to the 40-hour stamina of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Halfway towards the Galaxy Watch 6?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung UAE) (Image credit: Samsung UAE) Some screenshots from Samsung's leaked Galaxy Fit 3 marketing materials (Image credit: Samsung UAE)

The only things we don't really know about the Galaxy Fit 3 are its price and release date. Given the extent of these leaks, a February announcement looks likely –although there's no sign of an official launch yet.

The Galaxy Fit 2 cost only $59 / £39 / AUS$135 when it arrived four years ago, so a price increase is also probably on the cards given the much-improved screen shown in the leaked Samsung listing.

But if the Fit 3 can land somewhere close to the price of the Fitbit Luxe ($109.95 / £109.99 / AU$199.95), which currently sits top of our guide to the best fitness trackers, it could be a compelling new option for those who find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to be overkill.

In fact, these leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 could be more of a compact smartwatch than a traditional fitness tracker. The key difference is that you won't be able to install third-party apps on the Fit 3, but a lot of smartwatch-style features –from GPS to sending texts and playing music – can be overcome by pairing it with your Galaxy smartphone.

If the Fit 3 can overcome the "questionable heart-rate accuracy" we found in its predecessor, it could be a strong new Fitbit rival. Particularly as it's likely to benefit from the big incoming Samsung Health app update, which was revealed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Ring teaser last month.