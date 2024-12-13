Bone conduction headphones make a perfect Xmas gift for fitness fanatics — and they're discounted right now

It's been said that once you've experienced bone conduction headphones, you'll never want to go back to in-ears. Unlike regular earbuds, which block your ear canals by design, bone conduction headphones boast an open-ear delivery system, leaving your ears free to hear the world around you with no muffling or loss of volume.

To achieve this, a pair of bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 actually sit on your upper cheek bones, sending vibrations right to your cochlea where they're transformed into electrical signals by the auditory nerve. In other words, bone conduction takes audio directly to the inner ear, bypassing the eardrum entirely.

As you might imagine, this makes bone conduction headphones ideal for sports and fitness junkies, as they provide an unmatched level of environmental awareness, allowing wearers to run, swim and workout at the gym without cutting themselves off from the outside world. On top of this, they can be more comfortable and hygienic than in-ear headphones, as they don't actually go inside your ear canals.

Shokz is one of the leading names in sports headphones, boasting numerous options which are suited for specific activities. Best of all, the brand has slashed prices on its OpenRun and OpenSwim bone conduction headphones, making them ideal Christmas gifts for sporty friends or family members.

You can check out our highlights from Shokz's Christmas sale below, or browse the full range of discounts yourself at Shokz.

RUNNING Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones: was AU$219 now AU$149 Save AU$70

Thanks to an excellent 32% discount, Shokz's OpenRun are now the company's most affordable bone conduction headphones leading into Christmas. As the name suggests, the OpenRun is ideal for running and other outdoor activities. It boasts an IP67 rating, making them sweat and water resistant, which is a boon for intense workout sessions. With up to 8 hours of battery life, the OpenRun also offer a quick charge option to get you up and running again in no time. Check out our 4.5 star review for all our thoughts on these.

SWIMMING Shokz OpenSwim Pro bone conduction headphones: was AU$299 now AU$269 Save AU$30

Keep the tunes going even while you're swimming with the Shokz OpenSwim Pro, now discounted by 10% in time for Christmas. Engineered for both water and land, the OpenSwim Pro boasts an IP68 rating, meaning they're waterproof up to two metres. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, the OpenSwim Pro also comes with 32GB of storage to hold up to 8,000 songs, meaning you don't even need your phone nearby to keep the music pumping. Need more convincing? We gave them 4.5 stars in our review.

If you have family or friends who lead an active lifestyle, Shokz headphones can help you sort out your Christmas shopping — especially with these substantial festive season discounts. With options for runners, swimmers and gym junkies, Shokz headphones make for fantastic Christmas gifts.