Fender Play explained: what it is, cost, free trial and more

Whether you've tried to learn before, or you're now staring up the vast mountain that is learning to play guitar, getting some help is an easy way to improve quickly and avoid mistakes. This is something the famed Fender brand is trying to help with from the comfort of your own home with Fender Play.

In a nutshell, this is a subscription service that takes you from the absolute basics of guitar, bass or ukulele and drops you off at the end with enough ability to fend for yourself in the scary world of chords, tabs and dare we say... scales.

And when we say basics, we really mean it. Fender Play teaches you how to hold the guitar, what the different parts are called and then walks you through a treasure trove of songs for you to learn.

Of course, if you're an intermediate or advanced player, this might all feel a bit simple for you, but for anyone else Fender Play looks like a great starting place.

We've gone into more detail on free trials, what Fender Play is exactly, where it is available and more down below. Or you can simply head straight to the Fender website to see it all in one place.

What is Fender Play?

Fender Play is a subscription service aimed at those looking to learn a new instrument. This can be guitar, bass, ukulele or a bit of each.

On the platform (which you can access on a host of devices 0 more on which below), you get access to hours of video footage from skilled musicians, teaching you techniques, songs and training your ability to play.

It starts at the basics like how to hold the guitar and key terminology and ends with being able to play a host of popular songs - just don't expect this to take you all the way up to certified rock god.

You are able to choose particular genres that you have a preference for like blues, pop, rock or jazz. While you work through, Fender Play will track your progress, letting you know how many chords and techniques you now know.

Who is Fender Play for?

Fender Play is mostly aimed at complete beginners, and this is likely who will get the most out of the service. It starts from the absolute beginning and works its way through the basics and some slightly more advanced techniques. Intermediate players might find it to be a bit too simple though.

How much does Fender Play cost?

Fender Play will cost you $9.99/£9.99 per month or, if you sign up for an annual pass, $89.99/£89.99 per year.

There is an added bonus for signing up for the full year. Fender will offer you a 10% discount on any guitars, amps and gear you buy. That discount lasts for the full year that you are signed up to Fender Play.

(Image credit: Fender)

Where is Fender Play available?

Fender Play is available in quite a wide range of countries - 48 to be exact, at the time of writing. This includes the United States, United Kingdom, most of Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and even Vatican City - who ever said that the devil has the best tunes!

It is however worth noting that the vast majority of Asia and Africa are missing from the list currently.

While Fender Play is only available in English right now, there has been talk about it adding subtitles down the line.

You can see a full list of available countries on the Fender Play website

Can I get Fender Play for free?

While you can't get Fender Play for free, you can get yourself a 7-day FREE trial. This will allow you to test out the service and see if it is right for you, allowing you to cancel and not pay a penny if you're not feeling it.

Alternatively, if you go all in and sign up for an annual plan, you will get an additional 14 days completely free. However, this is not an available feature on the monthly version of the plan.

What devices can I use Fender Play on? Apps explained

Currently, Fender Play is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or by going to the website.

This means you can access the service through your iPhone or Android device, tablet, computer, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and a host of other devices.

You will however find that the app is better optimised for the learning experience rather than going directly to the website.

One key point to keep in mind is that, if you sign up on the website, that is where you will have to go to manage your subscription. If you sign up via the app, you have to go there to manage it.