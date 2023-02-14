This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is under $700 — just in time for President's Day

While finding a cheap 2-in-1 is more than easy enough, trying to find an affordable one with great specs is a far more difficult task — and it'll be even harder once laptops with the latest high-end CPUs make their debut later this year. But right now, Best Buy has an amazing and very rare deal on a great Lenovo 2-in-1.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is already an excellent 2-in-1 laptop in its own right and a variation of it, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, was given a perfect score by us and even made the best 2-in-1 laptop list at one point. And it's now down to just $699.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy — that's a discount of $250 on the MSRP of $949.99.

Lenovo is known as a high-quality brand, and if you need an excellent 2-in-1 that has great specs all around you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of this deal.

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Lenovo Yoga 6 features some solid specs including an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. And because it's a 2-in-1, you can use it either as a traditional laptop or as a tablet which makes both portability and productivity even easier.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 features some pretty solid specs for a 2-in-1 including an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. It also has an incredible battery life, only weighs three pounds, and the color palette is rather unique compared to most silver or black offerings.

The fact that it's under $700 is what makes this especially a steal, as most 2-in-1 ones with these specs would be much more expensive. If you've been needing a great productivity machine with some flexibility in its functionality, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is an excellent laptop to invest in.

