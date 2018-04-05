The best Straight Talk phone deals at Walmart

If you've been considering the no-strings attached convenience of Walmart's Straight Talk Wireless service and are shopping for a Straight Talk phone deal, we've checked out all the phones on offer at Walmart to find the best prices available. Whether you want a flagship phone or a bargain-priced basic smartphone, you'll find the best Straight Talk phone deals here.

Straight Talk is a prepaid wireless service sold exclusively at Walmart. A mobile virtual mobile operator (MVNO, for short) operated in collaboration between Tracfone and Walmart, Straight Talk service can be bought in a number of configurations for time periods as short as 30 days. You can find the best phone deals below while further down the page you'll find prices for the Straight Talk service.

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Straight Talk Smartphone with Straight Talk $45 Unlimited 30 Day Plan for $344

This Galaxy phone is normally $399 on its own, but here you also get a 30-day Straight Talk plan for $55 less — a total savings of $100. This plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, which runs at 4G LTE for the first 10GB before dipping to 2G.View Deal

Apple iPhone SE 32GB Straight Talk Smartphone for $159

Apple's iPhone SE is a great way to get an iOS-equipped phone for a low price, but Walmart's Straight Talk model is even lower than what we usually see. It's equipped with a 4-inch Retina touchscreen, 12MP camera with 4K video, FaceTime camera, Touch ID, and an A9 chip.View Deal

Apple iPhone 6 32GB Straight Talk Smartphone for $199

Though it's since been overshadowed by its successors, there's a reason that the iPhone 6 was one of Apple's most popular iPhones. It's still a solid phone, and with Walmart taking half off for a price just under $200, you still get a lot of bang for your buck. You get a 4.7-inch Retina touchscreen, 8MP rear-facing camera and 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime cameras, and Touch ID.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Straight Talk Smartphone for $599

We loved the Samsung Galaxy S8 when it came out (and still do for that matter). Walmart is currently offering it for $60 off its list price, bringing it down to the same price that you'll see at other carriers. It features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, 12MP rear-facing and 8MP front-facing cameras, iris scanner, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB Straight Talk Smartphone for $299

The Galaxy S6 once costed $600 or more, but now Walmart offers it for Straight Talk for half that price. While this 2015 phone doesn't offer some of the features of its successors, at this price, it is a solid deal. It features a 5.1" Super AMOLED display, 2.1GHz dual core processor, 16MP camera, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.View Deal

Huawei Sensa 16GB Prepaid Smartphone for $39.99

At full price ($180), this Huawei phone is a solid deal, but at only $40, it's a steal, as you won't find many phones with this feature set under $50. It's equipped with a 5.5-inch touchscreen, 1.5GHz and 1.2GHz octa-core processor, 13MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS. View Deal

Straight Talk prepaid plans from Walmart

Straight Talk $35 Unlimited 30-day Plan

Straight Talk's cheapest plan, this month-long plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data. Your first 2GB of at 4G LTE, but then it drops to 2G.View Deal

Straight Talk $45 Unlimited 30-Day Plan

For those who plan to use a good amount of data, this plan gives you unlimited talk, text and data for a month. You'll get 10GB of data at 4G LTE before it drops to 2G.View Deal

Straight Talk $55 Ultimate Unlimited 30-Day Plan

Want to make sure that you're data speed is throttled at all? This plan gets you unlimited talk and text, plus all the data you can handle at 4G LTE speeds.View Deal

Straight Talk $60 Unlimited International 30-Day Plan

If you plan on making international calls, then you'd probably be wise to choose this plan. It comes with unlimited talk, text and data (first 10GB at 4G LTE, then 2G), plus unlimited international mobile to mobile calling to Mexico, Canada, China and India.View Deal

Straight Talk $130 Unlimited 90-Day Plan

This is the same plan as the $45 plan above only for three months instead of just one. Buying three months up front will save you $5. You'll get unlimited talk, text, and data, with 10GB per month at 4G LTE before it drops to 2G. View Deal

Straight Talk $255 6-Months Unlimited Plan

Want to not have to worry about refilling your phone plan for ahwile? You can buy six months at once. This will save you $5 off buying the 90-day plan above and is $15 less than paying for each month separately. You'll get unlimited talk, text, and data, with 10GB per month at 4G LTE before it drops to 2G. View Deal

Straight Talk $495 1-Year Unlimited Plan

If you really want to save, you can also purchase a whole year's worth of Straight Talk at once. This plan saves you $15 off the 6-month rate, $25 off the 90-day rate, and $45 off the monthly rate. You'll get unlimited talk, text, and data, with 10GB per month at 4G LTE before it drops to 2G. View Deal