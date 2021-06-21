The best Prime Day Garmin deals 2021: huge savings on sports watches

This year's Prime Day deals are flooding in, including some of the best Garmin Prime Day deals we've ever seen. Amazon has chopped a huge chunk off some of the best Garmin watches around, from the top-end Fenix 6 to the entry-level Forerunner 45.

Many of the watches in this year's Prime Day sale are from Garmin's latest lineup, but if you're willing to forego some of the latest features then you can pick up an even cheaper deal. For example, the original Garmin Venu smartwatch is down to just $219.99 in the US, and the Garmin Approach S10 golf watch is a steal at £89 in the UK.

If you can't see a deal on the watch you want, don't worry because we've also rounded up the best Prime Day deals on a wide range of other sports watches from brands including Polar, Fitbit and Xiaomi.

The best Garmin deals in the US

Garmin Approach S40: $239.79 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $49.80 A powerful golf watch to help perfect your performance on the course, the Approach S40 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday, making it excellent value on Prime Day. It's almost as feature-packed as the far more expensive S42, and will be a solid investment.View Deal

Garmin Approach G10: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 A gold watch isn't always the best tool for tracking your game and navigating the course, and this neat little GPS unit and digital scorecard can fit easily on your belt or in your hand. It's not dropped below $90 at Amazon before, so this is a modest but worthwhile saving.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire: $579.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $80 A premium edition of Garmin's top-end running watch, topped with sapphire crystal. It's very rare to see top-end Fenix 6 models hit $500, and this particular variant currently costs $649.99 if you buy it directly from Garmin. If you've been holding out for a deal on a top-end Garmin, this is it.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

View Deal

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10 One of Garmin's most fashionable watches, the Venu Sq Music is compact but packed with health and workout tools. It was already a good deal at the original price, at $50 off the RRP, and this offer doesn't knock much more off, but it's still cheaper than you'll find anywhere else.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

View Deal

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

View Deal

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $120 This is a special edition of the super-tough Garmin Instinct that lets you broadcast your heart rate and stress level while you stream games, but even if you don't use that feature it's still a superb sports watch - particularly with $120 off.

View Deal

Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $113 If you thought the regular Instinct was tough, this watch goes one further, built to military standards and in a range of earthy colorways. It's never been this cheap before, so sneak up and grab one while Prime Day lasts.View Deal

The best Garmin deals in the UK

Garmin Forerunner 45: £159.99 £105 at Amazon

Save £54.99 The Forerunner 45 is one of Garmin's entry-level running watches, and is back to its Black Friday price for Prime Day. It usually hovers somewhere around the £140 mark, so this is a great deal if you're getting serious about running and looking to make the step up from a Fitbit.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599 £375 at Amazon

Save £224 If you've been looking for a hot Prime Day deal on Garmin's top-end smartwatch, this is it. It's rare to see the Fenix 6 Pro drop below £400, and this is well, well below. Amazon usually charges around £480 for this watch, and we don't expect it to drop this low again until Black Friday.



Garmin Venu: £329.99 £225 at Amazon

Save £104.99 The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the £300 mark all year so far, so this is a real saving.

View Deal

Garmin Approach S10: £139.99 £89 at Amazon

Save £50.99 The Approach S10 is Garmin's entry-level golf watch, and at under £90 it's a steal for Prime Day. Sure, it's not the flashiest, but it's got all the essential features you need on the course, and it's back to its Black Friday price right now.View Deal

More sports watch deals

If none of these Garmin Prime Day deals appeal, don't worry – there are lots more excellent fitness trackers and sports watches on offer right now. We've rounded up the best best options right here.

Other sports watch deals in the US

Fitbit Sense: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50 We were hoping for a good deal on Fitbit's top-end smartwatch, and Amazon has delivered. The Sense typically hovers around $280 these days, so this is a very nice saving, particularly since it comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Save £38.96 This is a huge saving onFitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2: $59.19 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $29.20 Fitbit has just launched a new version of its kids' fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 3, but the Ace 2 is still an excellent way to encourage your kids to get more active. It's almost half price for Prime Day, and we've not seen it drop below $40 before.

View Deal

Amazon Halo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Amazon's screenless fitness tracker monitors is gaining new features all the time, and should be a great investment, particularly at this price. It was slightly cheaper on Black Friday 2020, but if you missed out then, this Prime Day deal is the next best thing.

View Deal

Other sports watch deals in the UK

Polar Unite: £116 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £26.01 The Unite is Polar's entry-level fitness watch, and would be a great step up from a Fitbit if you're starting to take your workouts more seriously. We've not seen it below £98 before, and this price makes it even more beginner-friendly.

View Deal

Polar Ignite: £159.94 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £34.95 The Ignite, launched in 2019, was ahead of its time in tracking fitness and recovery, and can still hold its own against the latest sports watches. Right now, you can snap this serious sports watch up for less than the price of most Fitbits.

View Deal

Withings Scanwatch: £275 £225.47 at Amazon

Save £49.53 When we reviewed this hybrid smartwatch last year, we were particularly impressed by its fitness features and classic design, but a little put of by its price. That's no longer an issue, as it's now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

View Deal

Withings Steel HR: £169.95 £118.95 at Amazon

Save £51 This is a solid deal on a stylish hybrid fitness tracker, with essential health stats on a mini LCD screen set into its analog face. It was slightly cheaper than this back in 2019, but it's not been that cheap since.

View Deal

Withings Steel HR Sport: £142.98 £117.23 at Amazon

Save £25.75 This special edition of Withings' smart hybrid fitness tracker can monitor 30 activities, estimate VO2 max, monitor sleep, and track day and overnight heart rate. Like the regular Withings Steel HR, its price dropped a little lower than this in June 2019, but only very briefly.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 This little fitness tracker was already great value, and this Prime Day deal makes it super cheap. Despite that, it's genuinely a great device (we were impressed in our tests) and a good alternative to a Fitbit at a fraction of the price.

View Deal

More Garmin deals

Got your heart set on a particular Garmin watch, but can't see the perfect deal? We've scoured the web for the best prices on the whole range.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK