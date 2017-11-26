The best eBay Australia Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2017

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 sales in Australia are here and Australia’s most popular auction site will not be left behind. eBay provides great incentives to shoppers by hosting regular sales and the Black Friday weekend is no exception.

While most of the eBay discount codes were only live for the Friday itself, if you're just now getting around to checking out the deals, then you'll be pleased to know that there's still plenty of cheeky savings to be found.

So if you're wondering where to shop for tech this Cyber Monday, check out the deals below that we've dug out from the auction site and save yourself some time.

Best Cyber Monday 2017 deals on eBay Australia

B&O PLAY BeoPlay P2 Bluetooth speaker ($199; save $50): Luxury brand Bang & Olufsen is known for the hefty price tags attached to its products, but the BeoPlay P2 is quite the exception. This little Bluetooth player brilliantly marries great sound with a small size in a relatively affordable package. Usually retailing at $249 a pop, you can save $50 on the B&O BeoPlay P2 speaker and grab it from eBay for $199 . This portable speaker is also available in other colours – Umber , Natural , Lilac , Royal Blue and Sand Stone .

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater ($399; save $200): Heat your room in winter while using the same device to cool your home in summer. Dyson’s premium AM09 Hot + Cool fans are versatile and look like a piece of modern art. If you’ve been wanting one of these fans, you can now save $200 on eBay and snag a Dyson Hot + Cool fan for $399 in black and white .

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker ($149, save $100): Keep on top of your fitness regime with a $100 saving in your pocket. Not only will it keep tabs on your steps and sleep patterns, it will even record your heart rate and has the capability of recognising different exercises and sports. Head to eBay and get yourself a brand-new Fitbit Alta HR for just $149, available in Coral in size large. The Alta HR is also available in small in Fuchsia and Coral as well.