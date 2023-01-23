Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



The LG A2 OLED TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep black and bright, bold colors. The LG A2 also packs Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like picture experience, plus you're getting smart capabilities and a magic remote that allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



We've only seen LG's 55-inch A2 OLED TV briefly drop to $796 during last year's Black Friday sale, and today's offer is the best deal you can find right now. You'll find more Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, with prices starting at just $449.99.

LG A2 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for just $899.99 - an incredible price for an OLED display. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a large mid-range TV from LG. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

If you want to splash all out for the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big display size with a cheap price tag, you can get this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

