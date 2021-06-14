Sling TV on Roku: Is it available and how to install it

Introduced in January 2015, Sling TV was one of the first OTT alternatives to traditional cable. It not only provides brilliant value with its $35 Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages, but incredible flexibility too, letting you tailor your individual plan to your entertainment needs by adding Extras and a la carte Premium channels.

As we’ll detail below, you can install Sling TV on Roku devices and get 24/7 entertainment at the push of a button. Most models are compatible with the Sling TV app, and they’re incredibly affordable – the recent Roku Express 4K costs only $39.99 and streams in stunning 4K HDR.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

Can I get Sling TV on Roku?

Of course! But first you’ll need to have signed up for a Sling TV plan, which you can do via the company’s website. Simply enter your email address, create a password, select your plan and any extras, then enter your billing information.

If you want to know more about Sling TV before handing over your credit card details, we’ve put together a guide on the Sling TV price and packages, which is regularly updated with introductory money-saving deals.

Sling TV on Roku is supported by all current and new devices. That includes the Roku Express and Express+, Roku Premiere and Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku TV, Roku Ultra, and Roku Ultra LT.

Conversely, the following model numbers are incompatible with the Sling app: 2450X, 2500X, 2400X, 3000X, 3050X, 3100X, 3400X, 3420X, 2700X, 2710X, and 2720X. You can check the specific make of your device by navigating to Settings, selecting System, and then clicking on About, where you'll see your Roku’s system details.

Having trouble choosing the ideal device for your home entertainment setup? The following guide should help you decipher which Roku is best for you.

How to install Sling TV on Roku

As detailed earlier, once you’ve signed up for a Sling TV package, download the Sling TV app to your Roku using the steps outlined below:

Press the home button on your Roku remote

Navigate to the Search heading on the left-hand side

Enter “Sling TV”. The channel name will appear on the right.

Select the ‘Add Channel’ option

Once Sling TV had downloaded, navigate back to the home screen

Select the Sling TV app to launch it, then enter your login details.

You can now start streaming Sling TV on Roku

What can I watch on Sling TV on Roku?

You’ll get major TV channels broadcasting live across sports, kids programming, news, general entertainment, and lifestyle, on top of thousands of hours of on-demand TV and movies (The Walking Dead, Black-ish, Jurassic Park, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, etc.)

Whether team Sling Orange or Sling Blue, you’ll get the following networks: A&E, AMC, BET, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, TNT, Vice, and Nick Jr. However, Sling Orange has over 30 channels, with EPSN and more family-friendly Disney content, which are not on Sling Blue. For the same price, Sling Blue delivers a higher number of channels, with additional news (Fox News, NBC) and entertainment options from the likes of Discovery, SyFy, and FX (the latter home to Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C). You can get the full list in our Sling TV channels guide.

Of course, if you wanted to watch Euro 2020 on Sling TV then ESPN is a must, and you’ll need either Sling Orange or the combined Sling Orange + Sling Blue plan to enjoy live coverage.

You can also add a wealth of Extras or a la carte options. For $11 a month you can get additional basketball, soccer, and baseball coverage with Sports Extra, or MTV, Logo, Paramount and more with Comedy Extra. Then there are Premium channels like Showtime, Starz, and Epix, which offer a bounty of excellent dramas and Hollywood blockbusters.

What other streaming services are available on Roku?

Roku has one of the highest number of apps available to download to its media streaming devices – well over 3000. That includes free-to-view services and subscription-based platforms. Below we’ve listed a handful of the most popular:

If you’re looking to add some of the above, the following cover how to install Disney Plus on Roku, download HBO Max on Roku, plus how to watch Hulu on Roku too.

What other devices can I watch Sling TV on?

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Sling Air TV Mini

Android and iOS devices

Android TV

Windows and Google Chrome web browsers for laptops and PC

Chromecast

LG, Samsung, and VIZIO Smart TVs

Oculus

Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S