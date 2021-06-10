Watching Euro 2020 on Sling TV: how to watch every game on the service

To the dismay of soccer fans around the world, the Euro 2020 football competition was postponed last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has been rescheduled to run from June 11 to July 11 this year, enabling teams to compete for one of the most coveted trophies in the football world.

With a Euro 2020 live stream service offered by ESPN and ABC this year, you don't have to have cable to watch. That's thanks to streaming services like Sling TV. Below, we outline everything you need to know about catching Euro 2020 on Sling TV so you can enjoy a seamless viewing experience for a reasonable cost.

Limited time deal: first month of Sling Orange for $10

Sling Orange is the plan you need to catch every game of Euro 2020 and you can currently save a whole $25 on your first month. Get a month's worth of access to 30+ channels focussed on sports fans and families for only $10. That's every game of the Euros for just 10 bucks!



What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a popular streaming service that provides access to a huge range of television channels from across the world. These include popular sports channels such as ESPN, which will show every game of the Euro 2020 tournament live (more on which below). So if you're a cord cutter or have ever thought about removing yourself from the vice-like grip of cable television, you'll likely have encountered Sling TV.

Of all the TV streaming services out there (e.g. YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu, etc), it's among the cheapest of the OTT cable replacements. On price, it massively undercuts much of the competition, but then it carries fewer channels.

Unlike most others, you get a choice of what channels you pay for. There are the bog standard Orange (good for sports fans and those with kids) and Blue (better for dramas) or a combo of the two. The former is where you'll find ESPN and ESPN3 for Euro 2020.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Euro 2020 on Sling TV

In total, there are 51 matches (36 pool games and 15 finals), which will all be shown live across ESPN and ABC. ESPN is available with a Sling Orange subscription, along with ESPN3 that simulcasts the ABC games. So if you sign up for the Orange Sling TV package, you will be able to view every single match if you choose.

On top of this, there are numerous other related shows which discuss and analyze the Euro 2020 competition. These are available across various Sling TV channels, enabling you to really get your fill of all the sporting action.

How to start watching Euro 2020 on Sling TV

If you want to see Euro 2020 on Sling TV, you will need to start by signing up for a new account (if you don’t already have one, that is). Fortunately, this is quite a simple process, although the lack of a Sling TV free trial may put some people off.

Had to the Sling TV website and follow the prompts and sign up for a Sling Orange account, which comes in at $35 per month. There are no hidden fees, no lock-in contracts, and you will be free to cancel any time you want to.

Note, though, that a Sling Orange account will only enable you to stream on one device at a time. If you would like to upgrade this to support four devices streaming concurrently, you will need to go for a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which costs $50 per month.

On the upside, there’s a neat introductory price of $10 for your first month on a Sling Orange plan, which does make it a more affordable option for watching Euro 2020.

What devices can I use to stream Sling TV?

In simple terms, Sling TV is an app-based streaming service that enables you to view both on-demand and live television from a variety of devices. Since it’s an app, Sling can be used on a wide range of gadgets.

These include various smart TV streaming devices, such as Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Alternatively, watch via your Android or iOS mobile device, your Windows computer, your Xbox One, or any of a number of other options.

(Image credit: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As we say, Euro 2020 games are being split between ESPN and ABC. That immediately brings other cord cutting options like FuboTV into play. It's almost double the price of Sling TV, but it carries loads more channels and there's also a 7-day FREE trial you can take advantage of.

YouTube TV is another potential choice. But outside that, neither of AT&T TV or Philo carry ABC or ESPN. So you'll need to stick to one of the above if you don't have cable.

Watching Euro 2020 on Sling TV outside the US

If you do go ahead and sign up with Sling TV (or, indeed, any one of the above streaming options) but find yourself outside the US during the month of Euro 2020, you're going to find that you can't watch it - blame geo-restrictions!

The only way we know to get around that issue is to use a VPN, which effectively helps you trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in the US.