Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds get 60% off in early Black Friday offer

[UPDATE: Sadly Amazon has seen fit to increase the price of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds to AU$278. That's 44% off. While it's not as tempting as AU$199, this is still a good price for these premium buds. Our original article continue below with updated pricing.]

We're days away from Black Friday 2022 and, typically, this is the calm before the deal storm, meaning we don't necessarily see huge discounts so close to the big sale kicking off. However, it seems that Amazon is bucking that trend by dropping – seriously dropping – the price of one of the best true wireless buds on the market.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 costs a premium AU$499 at full price, but it's now 44% off and down to just AU$278 (opens in new tab). It was AU$199 not so long ago, and we're hoping we see that low price again when Black Friday comes knocking in days. The cheapest we saw these premium buds drop to before was AU$299.

Whether we'll see the buds drop back to AU$199 is anyone's guess, but AU$278 isn't bad at all.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU499 AU$278 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$221) A huge savings on these incredible true wireless earbuds is a great early Black Friday deal. With ANC, hi-res audio support, and a stand-out design, these Sennheiser earbuds are among the best you can buy in 2022.

Like the Apple Airpods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feature active noise cancellation and have an IPX4 water resistance rating which makes them the perfect running earphones. They're arguably even better than Apple's Airpods, as Sennheiser's feature-rich wireless buds also connect to the Sennheiser Smart Controls App, which means you can effectively personalise your device to your hearing taste.

Sennheiser is known for providing top-quality audio devices, and the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are no different. With outstanding sound quality thanks to the 7mm dynamic driver and 28-hour long-lasting battery life, the Momentum True Wireless 2 boast a compact design and luxurious finish.

Admittedly there are better and newer noise-cancelling true wireless buds available today, but you're not going to be able to get the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 or the AirPods Pro 2 for this kind of a price point... or even the previous low price of AU$199.