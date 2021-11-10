Save $755 with a Puffy Mattress today and beat the Black Friday rush

The Puffy Mattress is a popular choice among sleepers looking for all-over comfort in any position, and as of now you can save $300 and get up to $455 of free gifts when buying a Puffy Lux or Puffy Mattress. The free gifts include cooling pillows, a mattress protector and a sheets set, making this a superb Black Friday mattress deal worth jumping on now.

Thanks to the early Puffy Black Friday mattress sale, the five-layer memory foam Puffy Mattress is now priced from $599 (was $899), and the six-layer Puffy Lux is now priced from $1,149 (was $1,449). A queen size Puffy Lux costs $1,499 (was $1,799) and comes with up to $455 of free bedding. The luxury hybrid Puffy Royal is priced from $1,349 (was $1,649).

While we haven’t yet reviewed Puffy for our guide to the best mattresses, both the Puffy Mattress and the Puffy Lux have scored high user reviews, and each is available on a 101-night trial. The brand also offers a lifetime warranty on its mattresses, as well as free delivery and returns.

from $599 at Puffy Puffy Mattress: was from $899 from $599 at Puffy

Save up to $755 - Puffy’s memory foam mattress is designed to offer comfort and support in all sleeping positions. With a cooling layer and a support foam layer, hot sleepers should feel comfy and cool all night long. Bonus points: this one has a removable cover, so you can freshen it up every few months. A queen size costs $949 and comes with $396 of free bedding, which is a good deal on a premium build memory foam model.

from $1,149 at Puffy Puffy Lux: was from $1,449 from $1,149 at Puffy

Save up to $755 - The Puffy Lux hybrid features contour-adapt coils designed to quickly respond to your body as you shift position during sleep. This makes it well-suited to combination or restless sleepers who often struggle to find a comfy position, as well as to couples. The Puffy Lux has six layers (one more than the Puffy Mattress), with cooling properties and a firmer core to support sleepers who are prone to sleeping hot or who have back aches and pains.

If you sleep hot and other memory foam mattresses have overheated you, you needn’t run a mile here as the Puffy Mattress is infused with cooling features and materials that help regulate your temperature. These include Cooling Cloud Foam and Climate Comfort Foam. We also like the stain-resistant Cloud Cover, though you should still use the free mattress protector.

Looking for an extra dollop of comfort but don’t want to shell out that much more? Then try the Puffy Lux hybrid, made with a coil base to deliver enhanced spinal support. Both models are $300 off and come with $455 of free bedding: two cooling pillows (worth $158), a cooling mattress protector (worth up to $119), and an ultra-soft sheets set (worth up to $139).

If you want to try out a Puffy mattress for yourself, then each mattress comes with a 101-night trial, plus there’s free shipping to the contiguous USA. At $300 off and up to $455 of free bedding, this is a good mattress sale to jump on now if you’re keen to avoid the holiday shopping rush.

