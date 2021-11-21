Save $599 when buying a luxury DreamCloud mattress this Black Friday

DreamCloud mattresses are synonymous with big sleep comfort at a smaller price, especially as you can now save $200 and get up to $399 of free gifts when buying a luxury hybrid (foam and coil mattress) in the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale. That lowers the starting price to $699 (was $1,198), with a queen size costing $999.

The free gifts include a DreamCloud mattress protector, either one or two cooling pillows (depending on the bed size) and a sheets set. DreamCloud features in our best mattress guide as a top luxury hybrid that sleeps cool and dishes out great comfort and support for a fantastic price.

So this is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals for you if you want a medium-firm bed for hot sleepers, and that offers good pressure relief across your back, hips, knees and shoulders.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was from $1,198 DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was from $1,198 $699 at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This top-rated hybrid marries body-hugging memory foam and supportive coils. With a medium-firm rating, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid delivers good motion isolation (ideal for bed sharers) and a cooler sleeping surface. You’ll get up to $399 of free bedding too, including sheets and pillows.

DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Bundle: was from $1,548 DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Bundle: was from $1,548 $924 at DreamCloud

Save up to $1,398 - If you need a base, mattress and bedding, there are huge savings on this DreamCloud bundle. The remote control Adjustable Bed Base dishes out three-zone massage and has a range of recline settings, including Zero Gravity to take pressure off your joints. You’ll get a free bedding bundle (worth up to $399) too.

All DreamCloud mattresses feature a layer of innerspring coils with a supportive memory foam layer, similar to those found in all-foam mattresses. They come on a market-leading 365-night risk-free trial and are covered with a Forever Warranty too.

The range starts with the cheaper DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, a medium-firm offering with a cool-touch cover and good all-over support. Minimal motion transfer also makes it a good choice for restless sleepers who share their bed with another. With $200 off and up to $399 worth of free bedding, this is an excellent mattress sale with prices now starting from $699 in the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale.

Also in the sale is the DreamCloud Premier (from $899), designed with an enhanced comfort layer and a plush cashmere Euro top for added pressure relief. This is more breathable than the entry-level Luxury Hybrid but it is a slight step up in price. If you sleep hot though, it's worth the extra.

Sitting at the top of the range is the memory foam and innerspring coil Premier Rest (now priced from $1,099). This offers the best DreamCloud mattress technology yet and has a deep, 16-inch profile for enhanced back support and all-over pressure relief. For a boost of in-bed comfort, consider adding one of the best mattress toppers too, as well as the best pillows for your sleep style.

All three DreamCloud models come on a 365-night risk-free trial, so you'll have an entire year to make sure yours is right for your sleep. DreamCloud also offers a Forever Warranty, as does its sister brand Nectar Sleep (read our guide to the Nectar Black Friday mattress sale for the latest savings).

Read more: