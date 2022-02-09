The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals to preorder

With the latest Unpacked Event now concluded, we're here to bring you all the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals that are currently available for pre-order. Below you will find the lowest prices on an unlocked device if you just want the handset, as well as the top upgrade offers at all of the major carriers. Pre-orders go live today ahead of a February 25 release date, so take a look at what's available and secure your new phone from day one.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999.99, which sits neatly in the middle between the Galaxy S22 ($799.99) and the more advanced Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). Essentially, as with previous Plus devices, it's an upscaled version of the standard S22, with a handful of improved features and components that create a more premium handset. Its closest comparison in Apple's lineup is the iPhone 13 Pro - a device that retails for around the same price point.

So, what do you get for that extra $200 in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus over the standard Galaxy S22? Well, the biggest upgrade is the rear camera array that comes with a higher resolution main lens. The slightly bigger 6.6-inch 120Hz display also supports a variable refresh rate, which can reduce the impact of stuttering or tearing on the image to create a smoother experience - especially when gaming. It's also good for battery life, meaning the phone can operate in a lower performance to conserve power. Aside from that, it's very similar to the standard S22, with the same Snapdragon processor, Android 12 OS and overall design.

That about covers all the basics. You can scroll further down for a more detailed breakdown of the new phone, but next, we're going to dive straight into all the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals that are already up for pre-order. You can also compare them to all the latest offers in our roundup of this week's best cell phone deals. Alternatively, check out this week's best Galaxy S22 deals and Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for the other devices in the range.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: 256GB for the price of 128GB, plus $150 gift card Samsung

Exclusive - TechRadar readers are among the few to get exclusive access to a nifty $50 pre-order bonus with Samsung's initial Galaxy S22 Ultra deals. Note, this is on top of a 256GB for the price of 128GB promo and a $150 gift card from the retailer. Regardless of whether you're going unlocked or via a carrier, this is a great choice. Note, if you applied for the initial reservation campaign, this $50 saving from our link does not stack.

Also available: up to $780 off with a trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: BOGO, or save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus $1,000 with switch at Verizon

Here are Verizon's big Galaxy S22 Plus deals for launch, including the choice between a big trade-in rebate or the carrier's well-known 'buy one get one' promo. Go for the former if you're looking for a discount on a single device and the latter if you're a multi-line user. Note, both deals here will need an eligible unlimited plan to be valid.

Plus: get 256GB for the price of 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

You can also get a significant discount via trade-in with AT&T's initial Galaxy S22 Plus deals for pre-order. Hand over an old device and pick up an S22 Ultra with an unlimited plan and you'll get up to $800 off - not enough to cover the entire device, but enough to significantly cut that incredibly high asking price down to size.

Plus: get 256GB for the price of 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: free memory upgrade and up to $200 gift card at Best Buy

Best Buy hasn't posted its carrier options yet, but what we do have is some great little savings for unlocked devices. Specifically, the retailer is offering a gift card of up to $200, plus the option to buy a 256GB model for the price of 128GB. While that latter offer is also available at most major retailers right now, Best Buy is also offering a trade-in rebate of up to $600 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 196g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 50MP wide / 10 MP telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

Early impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus suggest that, if you're looking to upgrade to a device in Samsung's trio of new phones, this is well worth your consideration over the rest. It sits in that perfect middle-ground between the standard Galaxy S22 and the more expensive S22 Ultra.

It's important to say that you shouldn't expect anything too radically different from the previous line of S21 phones. Sticking to what's worked in the past is always a wise idea. But while the overall impression might be one of familiarity, there are more than enough new additions and improvements to talk about that set the S22 Plus apart from the last generation.

First up, there's the latest Snapdragon Gen 8 1 processor, that will offer a small performance boost over older devices and ensure the Galaxy S22 Plus can hold its own against its closest rivals. You will also find improvements to the display, which is still capable of 120Hz but now also supports a variable refresh rate to improve battery life and maintain smooth image quality with more demanding tasks such as gaming. The camera array is significantly upgraded over the S21 Plus, too, whether that's the new 40MP front-facing camera or higher resolution main lens on the rear camera array.

The 6.6-inch display is slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the S21 Plus, but that difference is so minimal it's hard to notice unless you're really looking for it. Overall, though, the phone now looks thinner and shorter - while it's also slightly lighter, too, by six grams. It's a solid compromise between the standard S22 and the S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. At launch, you can choose from colors including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Green.

See our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review for more information.