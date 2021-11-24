Saatva’s luxury mattress toppers are on sale from just $144 this Black Friday

Always wanted a Saatva handcrafted mattress but your budget won’t stretch? Here’s the next best thing: right now you can save 10% on any Saatva mattress topper to make your bed cooler, firmer or softer as needed. Saatva has three luxury toppers to pick from, with each helping to prolong the lifespan of your current mattress, offer pressure relief and improve support.

Saatva, one of the best mattress brands in the world, rarely offers a sitewide discount, but here you can take home a Saatva mattress topper from just $144. So if you’re looking to enjoy luxury mattress magic for less, this is your chance to save 10% on a well-rated bed topper made form either memory foam, cooling graphite or latex.

To upgrade your whole bed, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday mattress deals, which includes discounts on other popular toppers and bedding.

Saatva Mattress Topper Latex: was from $235 Saatva Mattress Topper Latex: was from $235 $211.50 at Saatva

Save up to $54 - Crafted from all-natural and renewable materials, the luxurious Saatva Latex Mattress Topper delivers deep pressure-point relief and is the best of the three to make a soft bed firmer. The fact it’s hypoallergenic is a big bonus for sleepers who have allergies.

Saatva Mattress Topper Graphite: was from $220 Saatva Mattress Topper Graphite: was from $220 $198 at Saatva

Save up to $47 – Hot sleepers and those looking for pressure-free support, this is the Saatva bed topper for you. The memory foam moulds itself to your aching body, offering reducing pesky pressure points, while the graphite layer works hard to keep you cool during sleep.

Saatva Mattress Topper Foam: was from $160 Saatva Mattress Topper Foam: was from $160 $144 at Saatva

Save up to $35 - Not the biggest saving here but with a medium firmness and pressure-point relief, Saatva's Memory Foam Mattress Topper is affordable and ultra-comfy. 1.5 inches of high-density foam provides constant support in any sleep position, with the body-contouring foam moulding around your body for a perfect night’s kip.

The Saatva Memory Foam Topper sits highly in our guide to the best mattress toppers and it’s also featured in the Saatva Black Friday mattress sale. These three premium toppers are available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, and Split King sizes – so there’s a topper for every bed.

The trio of offerings from Saatva are all designed with breathable and moisture-wicking cotton. Plus, each topper is designed with four elastic anchor bands which fit around your mattress, to ensure there’s no shifting during the night. The brand really has thought of everything.

All three of Saatva’s mattress toppers come with a brilliant 180-night home trial. This means you can test out these products for the best part of half-a-year before you have to make up your mind about whether you want to fully invest, or get your money back. If you do decide to dive in, the bedding accessories come with a reasonable 1-year limited warranty and did we mention the free shipping?

If you’re undecided about these Saatva mattress toppers, and are looking for a cheaper alternative, check out the LinenSpa Gel-infused Mattress Topper as prices range from around $39.99 to $79.99 at Amazon. Or the Viscosoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is another great product which you can pick up for around $129.95 - $199.95 at Amazon.

