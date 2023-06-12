Our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV, is $400 off right now

If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, you can't get much better than LG's C2 OLED TV, and we've just spotted a massive $400 discount on the 65-inch model at Walmart. That brings the price of the stunning OLED display down to $1,485, which is the lowest price we've seen in weeks and the best deal you can find.
The LG C2 OLED TV tops our best TV list thanks to its exceptional picture quality, sleek design, and reasonable price. The 65-inch display also packs LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value.
While we briefly spotted the 65-inch model drop to $1,347 last month, today's price at Walmart is the best deal you can find and beats the current offer at Best Buy and Amazon by $200. If you want a stunning high-end display at a fantastic price, we highly recommend today's deal on LG's C2 OLED TV.
Deal analysis:
LG C2 65-Inch OLED 4K TV
Was:
$1,899.99
Now: $1,485 at Walmart
Overview: We've just spotted the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,485 at Walmart. That's the best deal you can find and an incredible price for the top-rated OLED display. View deal
Key features: 65-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, WebOS 22
Product launched: April 2022
Price history: While we briefly saw the 65-inch LG C2 drop to $1,347, for the better part of this year, the price sat at $1,696.99. Today's price of $1,485 is the best deal we've seen in weeks and beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy by $200+.
Price comparison: Walmart: $1,485 | Amazon: $1,696.99 | Best Buy: $1,699.99
Reviews consensus: Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 OLED earned five stars in our review thanks to its stunning picture quality, slim design, and comprehensive smart capabilities. The LG C2 OLED also tops our list because it's not only an excellent TV but also reasonably priced, making it a terrific value for a highly-rated OLED TV.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best TV, Best OLED TV, Best LG TV
Buy it if: You want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at a great price. The LG C2 is one of TechRadar's best-selling TVs, and today's deal on the 65-inch model brings the price down to $1,485, which beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy.
Don't buy it if: You want to buy the 2023 model, the LG C3 OLED, which currently retails for $2,395 at Walmart - a whopping $910 more than today's deal on the C2.
See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.
You can also look forward to upcoming tech bargains at the 2023 4th of July sales event, which includes 4th of July TV sales from all your favorite online retailers.