Our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV, is $400 off right now

LG C2 65-Inch OLED 4K TV

Was: $1,899.99

Now: $1,485 at Walmart

Overview: We've just spotted the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,485 at Walmart. That's the best deal you can find and an incredible price for the top-rated OLED display. View deal



Key features: 65-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, WebOS 22

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: While we briefly saw the 65-inch LG C2 drop to $1,347, for the better part of this year, the price sat at $1,696.99. Today's price of $1,485 is the best deal we've seen in weeks and beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy by $200+.



Price comparison: Walmart: $1,485 | Amazon: $1,696.99 | Best Buy: $1,699.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 OLED earned five stars in our review thanks to its stunning picture quality, slim design, and comprehensive smart capabilities. The LG C2 OLED also tops our list because it's not only an excellent TV but also reasonably priced, making it a terrific value for a highly-rated OLED TV.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best TV, Best OLED TV, Best LG TV

Buy it if: You want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at a great price. The LG C2 is one of TechRadar's best-selling TVs, and today's deal on the 65-inch model brings the price down to $1,485, which beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy.



Don't buy it if: You want to buy the 2023 model, the LG C3 OLED, which currently retails for $2,395 at Walmart - a whopping $910 more than today's deal on the C2.