Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy - $500 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is officially live, and the retailer has some fantastic deals on a range of 4K, OLED and QLED displays from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've rounded up our top Memorial Day TV sales picks at Best Buy.
The Best Buy Memorial Day sales event is always a favorite, thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays, including high-end OLED TVs and budget smart sets, starting at just $79.99. Some of today's best deals include this Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $349.99 (was $549.99), $200 off Sony's highly-rated A80K series 77-inch TV, and this best-selling Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $449.99.
See more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales from Best Buy below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end on Monday at Midnight. If you're interested in other bargains, we've listed more Memorial Day sales from all your favorite online retailers further down the page.
Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy
Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$669.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy
Get the best-selling 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV on sale for just $449.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value. Keep in mind this specific model is a best-seller during holiday sales and frequently sells out - today's offer is a record-low, so we recommend securing this deal now before it's too late.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,599 at Best Buy
You can Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling and top-rated LG C2 65-inch OLED TV for $1,599. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.
Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was
$549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sale has the Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV down to a stunningly low price of just $349.99. This big-screen TV is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.
Sony A80K series 77-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was
$2,999 now $2,799 at Best Buy
The Sony A80K is a fantastic OLED TV, and today's Memorial Day TV deal from Amazon brings this massive 77-inch model down to $2,799 - $100 more than the record-low price. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.
Samsung 55-inch Q60C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (2023): was
$799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy
We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and today's Memorial Day deal at Best Buy on the 55-inch Q60C Series brings the price down to just $699.99 - the lowest price we've seen for the 2023 display.
LG 75-inch UQ9000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has a $150 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, bringing this 75-inch display down to a record-low price of $749.99. You're getting 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor all for under $800 which is a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV.
Samsung 50-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was
$649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 50-inch model for a record-low of just $549.99 at Best Buy. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a mid-size display, this here is it.
Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$269.99 now $214.99 at Best Buy
You can grab this 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV on sale for a record-low of just $214.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Hisense set packs in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Google Assistant, and a voice remote - all for under $215, which is an incredible value.
LG B2 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was
$2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a massive high-end display, Best Buy has this 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 - the lowest price we've seen. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.
