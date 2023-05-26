Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy - $500 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $669.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV on sale for just $449.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value. Keep in mind this specific model is a best-seller during holiday sales and frequently sells out - today's offer is a record-low, so we recommend securing this deal now before it's too late.