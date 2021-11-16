GoDaddy just got more affordable with its early Black Friday sale

From website creation to domain names, there's no doubt GoDaddy is your one-stop go-to shop. GoDaddy's track record in load time and performance make it one of the most sought after web hosting providers in the market today.

If you want to be ready for 2022, start by going with only the tools that can help you scale your business and start your online journey.

With high-end performance, unmetered bandwidth, on-demand resources at your fingertips, one-click set up, industry-standard control panel for app installs, backups and security, GoDaddy is undoubtedly one of your top choices.

This Black Friday, GoDaddy makes its web hosting plans even more affordable with a whopping 33% off. Similarly, GoDaddy's WordPress hosting plans also take a plunge with up to 36% off, while its domain names go for 99% less.

GoDaddy Ultimate Hosting Plan Best web hosting service deal GoDaddy Ultimate Hosting Plan

Get increased processing power, host up to 25 websites with 70 GB storage, 50 databases, unmetered bandwidth, and a free 1-click WordPress install.

GoDaddy's web hosting plans lets users into an easy-to-use cPanel, a one-click purchase to increase storage and CPU/RAM and over 150 free apps, and a 24/7 security service, among others.

Why is this a great deal?

GoDaddy's powerful hosting services are especially built to support online businesses, and its WordPress hosting is as versatile as you need it to be with one-click installs, drag-and-drop editing, and automatic updates.

Not only that, GoDaddy is also notorious for its superior performance in hosting, with an unbeatable uptime guarantee of 99.9%. This makes it an easy choice for high-traffic sites.

The Ultimate hosting plan offers high processing power for up to 25 websites, including a matching domain, an unmetered bandwidth, one-click WordPress install, email and an SSL certificate if you go with a 12-month or longer term.

This plan also includes a free Microsoft 365 email free for the first year and a free domain. What's more, domain set up is easy as a single click.

GoDaddy has global data centers that ensure your site's pages load faster to provide a better visitor experience. These data centers are located across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

It's definitely not a good idea to miss out on this amazing deal that gets your online business set up to withstand heavy traffic over the next few months, preparing you for the next years to come.

