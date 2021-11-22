Get a top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for under $550 this Black Friday

The early Tuft & Needle Black Friday mattress sale is now live, with 15% off memory foam and hybrid beds. With the discount, the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress now starts at $548.25 (was $645) in the sale, with a queen size costing $760.75.

This Black Friday mattress deal is great value for money, especially with Tuft & Needle offering an extra discount when you add a bedding bundle. You can also get up to 20% off accessories such as the Tuft & Needle Box Foundation, now priced from $160 (was $200).

Tuft & Needle is one of the best mattress brands if you want a well-rated yet affordable bed, with three mattresses to pick from. The all-foam Tuft & Needle Original (from $548.25) is suited to all sleeping positions, while the Mint Mattress (from $633.25) is more cooling for warm sleepers.

For the best of both worlds and for a firmer sleeping surface, opt for the innovative Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress (from $845.75 with this deal).

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $548.25 at Tuft & Needle

Save 15% - This affordable memory foam mattress suits all sleeping positions. There are two layers of foam with body contouring and bounce-back support for deep and relaxing sleep, plus open-cell cooling tech to help you sleep cooler. Buy a Tuft & Needle Original Mattress and you can also get a luxury bedding bundle for 15% off.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: from $845.75 at Tuft & Needle

Save 15% - This breathable hybrid is designed with five layers, including a two-inch layer of Adaptive foam made with heat-conducting graphite to keep you cool. There’s also a layer of coils for support, pressure relief and motion isolation. A queen size costs $1,440.75 (was $1,695) in the Tuft & Needle Black Friday mattress sale.

Tuft & Needle is a good choice if you’re after an affordable mattress with a few luxury features. Because the Tuft & Needle Original has a slightly firmer feel, it’s ideal for back and stomach sleepers who need more support in that area. To enhance your sleep comfort further, consider adding one of the best mattress toppers for your budget, as well as the best pillows for sleeping.

The starting price has now dropped to just $548.25, with a queen size priced $760.75 (was $895), meaning it’s one of the best value mattresses around right now outside of the Emma Original and the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (view our guide to the best Nectar Black Friday mattress deals for the latest savings).

If you’re after an even firmer and cooler mattress, then the 12-inch Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress is the better choice. Comfort comes courtesy of five layers of foam and springs, with extra cooling in the T&N Adaptive foam that features graphite and ceramic cooling gel. A queen size Hybrid is now $1,440.75.

Co-sleepers will benefit from the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress (now $1,015.75 for a queen), which has been specifically designed for sharing. Take advantage of 12 inches of pure foam across three layers for exceptional cooling, comfort and minimal motion transfer.

