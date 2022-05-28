Drop everything - this Memorial Day sale knocks $500 off the best laptop I've ever reviewed

The best laptop Dell has ever produced is on sale right now with this amazing Memorial Day sale from the manufacturer's website. You can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $1,419 at Dell.com (opens in new tab) - that's an incredible $500 saving on the usual price of $1,919.99 - which honestly makes me think this is the best Memorial Day laptop sale you're going to find all weekend.

The Dell Memorial Day sale is currently offering a lot of great savings on some premium kit, but let's be real: the company has a reputation for fairly generic looking products that are meant to blend into an office environment.

That is not the case with the XPS 13.

This laptop is stunning, as I wrote in my Dell XPS 13 review, and it easily goes toe-to-toe with the best laptop in the world - the MacBook Air - in terms of beauty and performance. It is without question the best Ultrabook running Windows you can get right now, even if it's an "older" model.

And if we're being honest, the fact that this is last year's model works in its favor. We weren't as impressed with the Dell XPS 13 Plus when we previewed it earlier this year (though we haven't formally reviewed it, so we'll reserve final judgment until then), so if you're waiting to see what Dell introduces later this year, don't. Given the specs, we'd absolutely recommend this laptop at its full retail price - so for $1,419, we'd have given this one six out of five stars if we could.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 3.5K 16:10 OLED, 8GB, 512GB): $1,919 $1,419 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - The Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is unquestionably the best Ultrabook running Windows you can get right now. With a 3.5K OLED display (3,456x2160p) and exquisite machine-engineered design, this laptop looks stunning inside and out, and the Intel Tiger Lake processor is Intel Evo certified, so you not only get exceptional performance, but you'll get outstanding battery life as well. This is the best laptop I've ever reviewed, and not a deal to pass up.

If there's any critique we could possibly make with this laptop is that it comes with 8GB RAM instead of 16GB. That's literally it, but we will always recommend 16GB RAM even if you don't really need it since more RAM is always better. If you're just looking for a work or everyday kind of laptop, this is the best laptop you can buy that doesn't have an Apple logo on the lid, and even then there's still an argument to be made that the XPS 13 is the better product.

This laptop might be the high watermark for the entire XPS 13 series, and it won't be available for much longer. Buy this laptop while you can, and save a whole lot of money while you're at it.

