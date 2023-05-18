Don't wait for Memorial Day - Samsung is slashing prices on appliances right now

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, Samsung has launched its Discover Event sale with huge discounts on TVs, phones, smartwatches, and, most importantly, Samsung's best-selling appliances. We've combed through today's offers to bring you today's best appliance sales from Samsung's Discover Event.



Appliances are always a popular category during Memorial Day sales and Samsung is getting a head start with its week-long Discover Event, offering record-low prices on high-quality appliances. Whether you're after Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerator, a top-of-the-line washer/dryer, or want to pick up a new stick vacuum - today's sale has you covered with offers that match or even beat last year's official Memorial Day sale. The tech giant also offers free shipping and returns and attractive financing options.



We've listed links to the most popular Samsung appliance sales below, followed by today's stand-out deals on refrigerators, vacuums, microwaves, and more. Samsung's Discover Event sale ends on Sunday, which means time is running out to score massive discounts before official Memorial Day sales start to drop. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our Memorial Day appliance sales guide with deals from Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more.

Memorial Day sale preview: Samsung's top offers

Bespoke refrigerator: save up to $1,200 on Bespoke refrigerators

You can save up to $1,200 on Samsung's best-selling BeSpoke refrigerators, which matched the offer we saw at last year's Memorial Day sale. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Today's offer shaves over $1,000 off the final cost, plus you'll receive free shipping and installation.

Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave: was $579 now $349 at Samsung

If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave is marked down to $349 thanks to today's $230 discount. The large 2.1 cu ft microwave features easy glass touch controls, automatically adjust cooking time for optimal results and is available in several complementary colors.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Samsung

(opens in new tab)The Samsung Discover event sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $279.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Bespoke Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer: was $3,000 now $1,698 at Samsung

You can get a massive $1,300 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer, which beats last year's Memorial Day offer by $100. The stylish washer (5.3 cu. ft) and dryer (7.6 cu. ft.) include smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app which allows you to do a full wash in 28 minutes.

You can also see early appliance offers at the Home Depot Memorial Day sale and the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. Looking for tech? Check out today's best early Memorial Day TV sales and the top Apple Memorial Day sales.