best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: up to 50% off iRobot, Roborock, and Eufy

We are massive fans of Black Friday smart light deals because, well, we love smart lights. Who wouldn’t? These nifty smart home devices aren’t just the easiest and quickest way to smarten your space. They also instantly jazz things up no matter if you’re decorating for Christmas or doing a yoga sesh.

Luckily, many of the best smart lights have their own Black Friday deals to share, even the ones from top brands like Hue, Nanoleaf, and Govee.

The usually expensive White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs from Hue, for example, are now only $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for the 3-pack, which is a fine starter pack. Nanoleaf’s Essentials bulbs are also 75% off (opens in new tab), if you’re looking for something cheaper in the smart bulb genre. On the other hand, if you’re looking for more fun smart light options, Govee’s got a few Black Friday smart light deals as well.

If you haven’t jumped on the smart home bandwagon yet, Black Friday is a great time to do it and smart lights are the best devices to do it with. You’ll get the most use out of them as we use lights for almost anything and on a daily basis.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best smart light deals in your region).

Top Black Friday robot vacuum deals in the US

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A near 35% discount on this mid-range model from iRobot gives you $250 in savings and dropping that price down to a record low. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model. The j7 is one of the more advanced robot vacuums as well with features like smart mapping and obstacle identification and avoidance.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99, now $229.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only does this mid-range Roomba do an equally great job on hardwood floors and carpets, it can map out your place and be controlled via app to take care of specific cleaning jobs. No wonder it gets a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon. For Black Friday, this mid-range robot vacuum is getting a decidedly budget price as it’s getting a 35% discount.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i1+: was $529 now $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ maps out your entire floor space and disposes of the dirt and debris for you in its Dirt Disposal unit, which holds up to 60 days of cleanings. This Black Friday discount knocks off $200 off the retail price - and at its record-low price, saving you money you can add to your Thanksgiving dinner pot.

(opens in new tab) roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: was $699.99 , now $479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The roborock’s 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon comes from its auto-emptying dock, powerful suction power and app-controlled cleaning. It can even map out rooms even in multi level homes. For Black Friday then, this Q5+ is getting a significant $220 discount. Instead of its usual $700 price tag, getting it during the holidays will only set you back $480.

Top Black Friday robot vacuum deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba Combo 111840: was £349 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Powerful suctioning, Voice Assistant compatibility, and mopping capabilities are what you're getting from the Roomba Combo 111840. Right now, it is 46% off for an early Black Friday treat - that's more than double its discount from the previous week AND the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: was £559 now £379 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

One of iRobot's mid-range offerings, the i3+ enjoys a 4 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab). And, for an early Black Friday deal, it slashes £180 off its price tag – that's £70 more from last week's deal. That means you can enjoy its automatic dirt emptying and smart features for less.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+: was £1,299 now £889 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

While the Roomba s9+ is very pricey, it’s more than worth it thanks to its self-emptying capabilities, 3-stage cleaning system, and the fact that it learns and maps out your space for better cleaning coverage. And, for the holidays, it’s cheaper by about £400.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: was £799 now £479 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i7 is a feature-packed vacuum. It can integrate with your voice assistant as well as learn the layout of your space for more efficient cleaning. It even automatically empties its contents into its own enclosed bag system. It’s also currently receiving a massive discount to the tune of £320.

