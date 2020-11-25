Black Friday Instant Pot Duo Crisp deal at Walmart cooks up a tasty discount

Black Friday Instant Pot deals are always big sellers when the sales period starts, and Walmart has a bargain offer right now on one of the most premium options, bringing the price down extremely low.

If you've been holding off on grabbing yourself some shiny new kitchen appliances to substantially upgrade your cooking capacity, then this is the one for you.

The capacious Instant Pot Duo Crisp, in its 6-quart capacity variant, is just $79.99 at Walmart, which is a super $70 saving on this excellent Instant Pot cooker.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 , now $79.00 @ Walmart Save $70 - You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle. View Deal

Complete with a multi-level frying basket, dehydrate/broil tray and drip tray, it takes a lot of the hassle out of cooking up complex meals. Just add your ingredients, set a slow-cook or pressure cooking timer, and walk away.

As you leave it to do its thing, the Instant Pot uses a vacuum seal to trap in all the great juices for wonderfully flavourful cooking. The additional air-frying function adds to the flexibility, letting items like meats and chips cook with a delicious crispy finish.

This multi-function pot has real value, letting you greatly expand your options when it comes to cooking. You can choose from preset cooking modes like pressure cooking, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and warm. The Air Fryer also allows you to quickly fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

