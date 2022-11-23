Black Friday gaming deals: the best Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox savings

Black Friday is still days away, but no one seems to have told retailers because we’ve been seeing gaming deals crop up all week, with more breaking cover every hour. We’ve seen steep discounts on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and, well, not on the PS5 itself yet, but PS5 SSDs are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

We’ve spun up this live blog to share the best Black Friday deals with you as we spot them, as well as occasional advice and warnings about what you should and shouldn’t impulse buy when it comes to gaming hardware.

If you have a particular platform in mind, we have hubs for the best Black Friday PS5 deals , Xbox Series X Black Friday deals , and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals . We’ll be updating those consistently over the next few days but for the most up-to-date feed of deals, keep your eyes here on the live blog.

If you want to dive into the search yourself, these retailers have some great sales.

US:

UK:

The single, most important piece of advice I'd like to leave you with is that while we are seeing steep discounts on gaming hardware, accessories, and the games themselves, it is easy to get carried away and spend more than you mean to. Make a list of what you think you need, be it new games, more storage space on your console, or a second gamepad to play co-op games, and try to stick to it.