The Pokémon Legends: Arceus Black Friday deal was so good I bought it four times

There may not have been as many great Black Friday deals this year as we’d hoped. So this sale made my weekend and Christmas shopping a whole lot easier.

I was just minding my own business, searching for some deals, when I came across a discount on Pokémon Legends Arceus at Amazon. £36.99 (opens in new tab) is still a good chunk of money, but considering it’s usually £50, I saw it as the perfect excuse to indulge in spreading the Pokémon love.

There’s been a surprising amount of great Cyber Monday Nintendo deals, but if you’re not in the UK, don’t worry about it. Scroll down to see all the sales and discounts in your region.

No ‘I’ in Pokémon

First, I need to clarify one thing; I didn’t buy all four Pokémon Legends Arceus just for myself; they were for friends, trust me.

I bought the game for myself a month after playing the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond remake. At first, I was on the fence about buying another Pokémon game so soon, but honestly, it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is my favorite Pokémon game yet. I love the shake-up from the original formula, the fantastic biomes, and the pure sense of adventure. This is a feeling I haven’t experienced since Pokémon Heart Gold over a decade ago.

So when I saw it was on sale, I had no choice but to cash in and share the Arceus love with all my mates who have been deprived of experiencing it themselves.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Smaller is better

If you had told me last week that all I would be coming out of Black Friday with was four copies of the same game, a desk mat, and a T-shirt that says ‘the sea is a lie’, I wouldn’t be that surprised, but I’d tell you I thought I was going to get more.

Black Friday was meant to be the day I finally got myself a PS5. I was really looking forward to it as well. But sadly, the deals just weren’t in my favor this year. But just because the big ticket items weren’t up for grabs doesn’t mean there weren’t some seriously excellent products available.

One of my absolute favorite deals this year was the discounts on the Hori Split pad Nintendo controllers. It wasn’t a massive discount, but it’s still affordable and a great way to brighten someone’s Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Hori Nintendo Switch split pad pro: was $59.99 now $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 17% - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Hori split pad the current price is the lowest available. It's a great addition to any Switch owner's set up.

(opens in new tab) Hori Nintendo Switch split pad pro: was $59.99 now $55.42 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 8% - This isn't a massive discount but it's still the cheapest discount we've ever seen for the game pad. This is stylish and practical, so if you have a Nintendo Switch you need to check this out.

(opens in new tab) Hori Nintendo Switch split pad pro: was £49.76 now £47.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save 4% - This isn't the lowest we've seen this adorable split pad go but it is still worth keeping your eye on if you're a Pokémon fan.

Still in the Switch mood? Well, there were also some terrific deals on Switch covers and cases. These make a great present, especially for anyone who’s a fan of Sonic or Pokémon. It’s great to get your friend who’s a bit of a butterfingers, and it’s also cute and affordable.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch protective case: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $3 - This is an affordable and fun was to protect your Nintendo Switch. There's even the bonus of game storage built into the back over the case.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch purple cover: was £17.99 now £14.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This is a cute and cost-effective way to ensure your Switch stays safe. The case, screen protector, and thumb caps are all set to spice up your console.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch case: Was £19.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £7 - This is a fashionable and reliable carry case for your Nintendo Switch. A great deal for any responsible Pokémon-loving Switch owners out there.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch case: £12.99 at Game

(opens in new tab)Sonic fans rejoice, you don't only have Sonic Frontiers on the Switch now but you also get a carry case to go with it. This case doesn't just look good but it's well priced and will keep your Nintendo console safe.

Last but not least, there were fantastic deals on wired switch controllers. These PowerA gamepads look great and are a brilliant way to experience Switch gaming. If the small Joy-Con aren’t for you, then this bigger option may be the way to go.

(opens in new tab) Power A enhanced Nintendo Switch wired controller: Was $27.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $10 - Get this adorable Nintendo Switch wired controller for a great price. If this style isn't quite what you want, then be sure to check out all the other great controllers.

(opens in new tab) Power A enhanced Nintendo Switch wired controller: Was $27.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save 18% - Can't get enough of the animal crossing aesthetic? Well, this is just the controller for you. More Tom Nook for a cheaper price, now that's a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Power A enhanced Nintendo Switch wired controller: Was $27.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $10 - Link is one of the most notable protagonists in gaming. So it only makes sense to put him on a controller, and with a great price attached to it how could you miss out?

Overall, there were some pretty good deals lurking about this year, just not in the places you may expect. These smaller, more affordable sales were just as good as the bigger, more sought-after ones.

At the end of the day, I wouldn’t trade in my four copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the world because I got to get them for my friends. Even though it may not be a discounted PS5, I still think this year's shopping was a success.