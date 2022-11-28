These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new PS5

If you want to get your hands on some of the biggest and best PS5 games for your new console, then you will want those titles which make the most of your new system. If you haven't yet experienced the bleeding edge of what 4K 120Hz is capable of, these are the titles to showcase the prowess of the newest PlayStation.

We're keeping things locked to exclusives on the PS5 as Sony has some of the most memorable experiences for the ninth generation of consoles. While multi-plats are great, these PS5 games take full advantage of what's possible from the hardware while delivering experiences like no other. As much as we love the Xbox Series X, you're not going to see these releases on the other side's hardware.

If you're after offers on all things to do with Sony consoles, then the Cyber Monday PS5 deals should have you covered. While discounts on the system are few and far between, only really reserved for bundles, it's the games, PS5 accessories, and PS5 SSDs that you'll find discounted - ideal for any new console owner.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is an unforgettable experience that sees a wearer, Kratos and Atreus, rise up to defend their home in Midgard against the seemingly unstoppable Ragnarök. Let's say that the big guy didn't exactly leave things with the Norse pantheon of gods particularly well last time, with the full weight of Asgard, consequently Thor and Odin, coming down upon our two protagonists. The end is coming, that much is clear, as with the falling snow comes the end of the world as they know it.

That's the setup. In terms of gameplay, it's a return to the intimate ultra-violence that the series is known for. As Kratos, you've once again got your Leviathan Axe to hand and the series trademark Blades of Chaos to take your foes down with as well. It's all well-rounded, with one of the more satisfying combat systems you will find in a modern game, coupled with a narrative throughline that few titles can beat.

We absolutely loved God of War Ragnarök, giving it a perfect score of 5 stars in our write-up where we said: "it’s a sequel that is often as brutal as it is poignant – and a fitting next chapter in Kratos and Atreus’ journey". Many games don't quite reach the peaks of the PS4 original, but the bar was raised even higher with this one.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of those rare open-world sequels that expand upon the original framework without falling into the typical trappings of bigger always meaning better. Guerrilla Games, who may best be known as the creators of the popular Killzone franchise, delivered massively on their ambitious foray into an entirely different genre of game and shows that the five years spent crafting the sequel to Zero Dawn was in no way wasted.

That's because Horizon Forbidden West doesn't just exist as a sequel; instead, it carves out an identity all its own. While the events of the first title left things closed off enough to stand on their own, the second in the saga further develops not only the world but also its central protagonist, Aloy, further than most games typically go. Beyond the grandeur of the rich environmental details and unforgiving dangers which inhabit sky and land alike is the true strength of Horizon as a series - its human heart.

We had many good things to say about the game in our Horizon Forbbiden West review, scoring it 4.5 stars. It's a rating that few titles can claim, as this sequel improves on just about every aspect that made the original so endlessly inviting. If you're after a game that will deliver exceptional visuals, thoughtful game design, incredible characters, and a story that won't leave your mind any time soon, then this is it.

Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls is a game that will not be for everyone. The ground-up remake of FromSoftware's 2009 original takes the original challenge and brings it up to a modern standard which is more than just a graphical facelift. Yes, the graphics are vastly improved, but that's only one side of the story. You've also got near-non-existent loading times between the Nexus (central hub) and the various realms to embark through. Still, the gameplay has taken quality-of-life improvements from later entries in the Soulsbourne franchises, too.

Make no mistake, though, Demon's Souls will still be a challenging game; it's just a fairer one than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and even its successor, Dark Souls. That's because Demon's Souls rewards patience and player agency over raw technical ability or aggression. There are accommodations for different play styles, as the game isn't quite as fast as Dark Souls III or Bloodborne. Instead, it takes more of a deliberate pace with its slightly smaller maps and somewhat more straightforward enemy design.

You're left with a faithful reimagining of one of the most influential games of all time. From the stellar combat to the non-linear path progression and narrative, Demon's Souls isn't for the faint of heart, but for those who rise to the gauntlet it's laying down, you will be pleasantly surprised by just how good this is. We said as much in our 4.5-star Demon's Souls review when we stated that it's: "a brutal, frequently punishing affair, but the pure elation it offers for those who doggedly persevere is absolutely worth fighting for.".

