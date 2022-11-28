This PS5 SSD has never been cheaper than this in this Cyber Monday deal

Amazon's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals are currently offering one of the fastest SSDs available for the console at the lowest-ever price point.

You can get your hands on the Sabrent Rocket 1TB PS5 SSD for only $129.99 (was $160) (opens in new tab) which saves you $30. It's the cheapest rate we've ever seen on the all-star model, which is one of the fastest PS5 SSDs on the market right now. That's what makes this PS5 deal over Cyber Monday truly unmissable.

Do you want to double that total storage for a great rate? No worries. You can also pick up the Sabrent Rocket 2TB for just $199.99 (was $300) (opens in new tab) which knocks a full third off the sticker price. You're saving a full $50 off the previous historic lowest rate which we saw back in October, making now an ideal time to invest in storage.

Keep in mind, you'll need a PS5 SSD heatsink if you do opt for the 2TB variant here. Fortunately, Sabrent's own M.2 heatsink cover is available for just $19.99 (opens in new tab), meaning the total cost is $229.99 - you're still getting the best rate by far this way. Interested in more offers? You're in the right place.

Today's best PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB: was $160 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is a return to the lowest-ever price that we've found on the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB model with the heatsink included. All told, it's excellent value for money given the capabilities of this drive.



(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB: was $300 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is the lowest-ever price we've seen on the 2TB configuration of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD. You're knocking a full $50 off the previous cheapest rate here. While you'll need the Sabrent PS5 heatsink (opens in new tab) to use this with the console, it's still an excellent deal at under the $220 mark all the same.



Today's best PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB: was £280 now £231.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £48 - The 2TB configuration of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is available with a heatsink and decently discounted over in the UK for Cyber Monday. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for it, and this offer ends in a matter of hours, so don't delay if you want storage for less.



