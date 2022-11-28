These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Having a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty amazing, but you need to pick up a few games that really make use of its fancy screen, ones that are packed with vibrant colors.

There were some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals recently, along with all the great Black Friday discounts, so if you find yourself the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch OLED let's help you find some games. You could start with the best Nintendo Switch games , sure, but we've kinds of games in mind.

The thing that makes a Nintendo Switch OLED worth it is its gorgeous 7-inch screen, which really only makes itself known in handheld mode. Otherwise, you're just playing on your TV screen, after all. With that in mind, we've picked some games that will show the screen off at its best, but also be great fun to play on the move.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of my all-time favorite Pokémon games, so it goes without saying it should be top of the list for those with a new Switch. It’s a great shake-up of the usual formula we’ve grown accustomed to in previous Pokemon games. With more adventure, mystery, and pure excitement, I couldn’t recommend this game more, seeing as I brought four copies of this game in during Black Friday.

When it comes to playing Arceus on the Switch, there’s almost no better experience. Handheld mode perfects the cozy candle vibes that the Switch is best loved for. My preference is to play it out in a field to capture the spirit of the game's open world.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59.99 now $47.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This is the lowest we've seen Legends Arceus go in the US. Be sure not to miss out on this fantastic discount. If you're looking for a new Pokémon game then this is the one.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Legends Arceus: £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite games on the Switch currently. For those looking for a new breath of fresh air for Pokémon games, then this iteration is a great way to fall in love with the series again.

Splatoon 3

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A cozy evening playing Pokemon isn’t for everyone, so what about something more competitive? Well, in this case, there’s Nintendo’s first shooter, Splatoon. While the game has proven to be a favorite for many, the most recent addition to the franchise, Splatoon 3, has kept this messy game at the top of the charts.

Splatoon 3 is ridiculous fun because, in a world where multiplayer games are ruled by the FPS genre, having a Nintendo interpretation is a delightful change. While we are still waiting for more brilliant live updates, the single-player campaign, along with Salmon Run, ensures you’ll have hours of fun.

The game is bursting with color, making every pixel of your Nintendo Switch OLED's screen glow.

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - This is a great price for the fantastic colorful shooter that is Splatoon 3. In fact, it's the lowest we've ever seen the price drop.

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This is the lowest we've seen Splatoon 3 go on Amazon. This is an absolute steal for Switch fans for such a new and highly praised game.

Mario Kart 8

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our final suggestion for the first three games you should buy for the Nintendo Switch is a classic: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Who doesn’t love the overly-competitive, gravity-defying, controller-breaking fun that is racing in Mario Kart?

This franchise is nostalgic for many players, and thankfully the eighth title in the lineup doesn’t disappoint. It’s up there as one of the best multiplayer Switch titles . With mountains of fun thanks to the revamped maps, cars, and playable characters, Mario Kart 8 is a game you can come back to time and time again.

It may have been one of the first games out on the Nintendo Switch, but it gets a new lease of life on the Nintendo Switch OLED, looking better than ever.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - While this isn't the best discount ever for the wacky racing game, this is the best we've seen for about a year. So if you want some multiplayer racing fun, then this is the deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) -

Save 26% - This is almost the lowest we've ever seen this game drop on Amazon, just missing out on a first place by a couple of pounds. So despite falling short, this is still a great discount.

There you have it. These three games are our top recommendations for those just starting out with their Nintendo Switch OLED. We hope they bring you as much joy as they have to us. So all there is to do now is pick your favorite, hunker down with a nice cup of tea on a rainy day, and enjoy all that Switch-y goodness.