Switch 2 restocks and stock drops have been coming and going since the console launched on June 5, and it's been tough going out there for anyone still trying to get their hands on the new console.

This has particularly been the case in the US, with only rare restocks happening, and retailers often preferring to stock up in stores rather than online. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily, though we are experiencing a bit of a dry period right now.

However, things are looking up in the US with Walmart confirming a Switch 2 restock for today (June 25) at 9pm ET. The first hour will be for Walmart+ members, and then from 10pm ET, everybody else can get involved - if there's stock left. This is the biggest stock news of the week, and we're here to guide you through the build-up to this restock as well as offer updates on other retailers and tips from all of our stock-hunting days.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles, too, however.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings

Restock June 26 Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart has confirmed it will have a restock at 9pm on June 25 (that's today!) - however, it'll be exclusive to Walmart+ members for the first hour.

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, so we're hoping for big things to come soon.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Antonline did have consoles to buy recently, but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2: $69 at Walmart This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon has been showing stock of the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle on and off recently, so it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.

Pre-order stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the console and Mario Kart World bundle.

back orders in stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle up for back order right now.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles are nowhere to be seen at time of writing, sadly.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection As of a recent check, The Game Collection has no longer got any bundles in stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos did have some Switch 2 units in stock recently, but it already appears to have sold out. Still worth a bookmark in case it receives extra units via order cancellations.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.