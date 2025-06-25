Recommended reading

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: Walmart stock drop confirmed for today, plus all the latest updates and retailers to check

All the latest on Switch 2 stock, right here

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock

Nintendo Switch 2

1. US stock links
2. UK stock links
3. US accessories
4. US games
5. UK accessories
6. UK games
7. Live coverage

Switch 2 restocks and stock drops have been coming and going since the console launched on June 5, and it's been tough going out there for anyone still trying to get their hands on the new console.

This has particularly been the case in the US, with only rare restocks happening, and retailers often preferring to stock up in stores rather than online. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily, though we are experiencing a bit of a dry period right now.

However, things are looking up in the US with Walmart confirming a Switch 2 restock for today (June 25) at 9pm ET. The first hour will be for Walmart+ members, and then from 10pm ET, everybody else can get involved - if there's stock left. This is the biggest stock news of the week, and we're here to guide you through the build-up to this restock as well as offer updates on other retailers and tips from all of our stock-hunting days.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles, too, however.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Restock June 26
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart

Walmart has confirmed it will have a restock at 9pm on June 25 (that's today!) - however, it'll be exclusive to Walmart+ members for the first hour.

Nintendo Switch 2
check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon

Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, so we're hoping for big things to come soon.

Nintendo Switch 2
Sold out
Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy

Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com

Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop

GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline

Antonline did have consoles to buy recently, but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US

Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com

Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg

Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.

Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.

Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart

In stock at Walmart, the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Also available at: Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart

Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.

Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2
HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59.99 at Walmart

Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.

Also available at: Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart

Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart

The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69 at Walmart

If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart

Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2: $69 at Walmart

This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon

Amazon has been showing stock of the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle on and off recently, so it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys

At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.

Nintendo Switch 2
Pre-order stock now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer

The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the console and Mario Kart World bundle.

Nintendo Switch 2
back orders in stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net

ShopTo has the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle up for back order right now.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk

Very's Switch 2 bundles are nowhere to be seen at time of writing, sadly.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection

As of a recent check, The Game Collection has no longer got any bundles in stock.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos

Argos did have some Switch 2 units in stock recently, but it already appears to have sold out. Still worth a bookmark in case it receives extra units via order cancellations.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE

EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams

JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.

