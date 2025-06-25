Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: Walmart stock drop confirmed for today, plus all the latest updates and retailers to check
All the latest on Switch 2 stock, right here
Switch 2 restocks and stock drops have been coming and going since the console launched on June 5, and it's been tough going out there for anyone still trying to get their hands on the new console.
This has particularly been the case in the US, with only rare restocks happening, and retailers often preferring to stock up in stores rather than online. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily, though we are experiencing a bit of a dry period right now.
However, things are looking up in the US with Walmart confirming a Switch 2 restock for today (June 25) at 9pm ET. The first hour will be for Walmart+ members, and then from 10pm ET, everybody else can get involved - if there's stock left. This is the biggest stock news of the week, and we're here to guide you through the build-up to this restock as well as offer updates on other retailers and tips from all of our stock-hunting days.
Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles, too, however.
I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US Quick Links
- Walmart: restock coming June 25
- Best Buy: check stock
- Amazon: still no stock updates
- Target: check stock
- Antonline: stock coming soon
- GameStop: in-store only
- Sam's Club: check stock
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- Newegg: check stock
- Costco: in stock for members
- Verizon: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK Quick Links
- Amazon: check stock
- Currys: check stock
- eBuyer: pre-order stock now
- ShopTo: place a back order now
- The Game Collection: out of stock
- Very: check stock
- Argos: check stock
- John Lewis: check stock
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- EE Store: check stock
- Smyths Toys: check in-store stock
- JD Williams: sold out
- HMV: sold out
- Game: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings
Walmart has confirmed it will have a restock at 9pm on June 25 (that's today!) - however, it'll be exclusive to Walmart+ members for the first hour.
Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, so we're hoping for big things to come soon.
Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out.
Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.
GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.
Antonline did have consoles to buy recently, but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.
Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.
Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.
Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
In stock at Walmart, the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.
Also available at: Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.
Also available at: Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Nintendo Switch 2 games - US
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.
If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.
Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.
This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings
Amazon has been showing stock of the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle on and off recently, so it is definitely one to keep an eye on.
At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.
The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the console and Mario Kart World bundle.
ShopTo has the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle up for back order right now.
Very's Switch 2 bundles are nowhere to be seen at time of writing, sadly.
As of a recent check, The Game Collection has no longer got any bundles in stock.
John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.
Argos did have some Switch 2 units in stock recently, but it already appears to have sold out. Still worth a bookmark in case it receives extra units via order cancellations.
EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.
The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.
JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.