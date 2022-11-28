Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday

In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the winter sales event. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.

It's important to remember exactly what the Xbox Series S represents for the console market. The sole intention of the system was to provide a capable yet inexpensive way to play the latest Xbox Series X games with only a couple of budgetary considerations. That's because the system runs at 1440p instead of 4K resolution and targets performance instead of visual fidelity.

The system is less powerful but provides a widely more available way for families and younger people to game without having to fork over double the costs for that extra resolution boost. The Xbox Series S is a solid performer if you're less concerned with bleeding-edge visuals and physical discs.

You will notice that the console has roughly half the Xbox Series X storage space with 512GB (as opposed to the latter's 1TB). In situations like this, we recommend turning your attention to the Xbox Series X and S hard drives.

The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals have delivered mainly with the massive discount on the Xbox Series S and the first recorded price cut for its sibling, the Xbox Series X itself. We haven't been able to say this about the wider Cyber Monday PS5 deals, as the biggest 'win' from the other side of the fence has been the system available in limited bundles in both the US and the UK. As far as effective pro-consumer moves are concerned, Microsoft takes the W.

This is especially considering that other platforms have been subjected to price increases, as true with the Oculus Quest 2 and the PS5. Even considering the Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals, you're still paying more, even with some of the discounts considered. It's only really the Nintendo Switch that can say the same, but the savings aren't strictly universal depending on the model you want to opt for.

That's to say nothing of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which we consider one of the bigger value propositions in gaming right now. That's because the Xbox Series S doesn't feature a disc drive, so you're ruling out physical discs here. Instead, the core focus is on a low-cost monthly rate that allows you to access one-day releases and legacy content, not just from this generation but from all Xbox consoles.

At a time when the competition can't offer stock or discounts, the Xbox Series S is the biggest win of the winter sales period. That's because there are over 470 games on the service at the time of writing. It's possible that once you've got your hands on the console, you would need a monthly subscription (opens in new tab) for the service without having to shell out anything additional for extra software. These two factors make for the best value we've personally seen throughout Cyber Monday.

This doesn't come as a massive surprise as only a couple weeks earlier, CEO of Microsoft gaming Phil Spencer described how Xbox is trying to make life easier for its consumers. Especially because a gaming console 'isn't food or shelter' according to the CEO.

