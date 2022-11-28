This is the best Oculus Quest 2 deal of the year – but it’s not quite as good as it looks

Cyber Monday and Black Friday typically present the perfect time to pick up a great discount on the Oculus Quest 2 (aka the Meta Quest 2).

Considering the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets on the market, it's no surprise that it's consistently been one of the most popular gaming products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods since its release back in 2020 – and this year doesn't appear to have been much different.

Those who have been on the search for a discount on the excellent VR headset in 2022 will likely have come across what we consider to be the best Oculus Quest deal of the year: an Oculus Quest 2 bundle that packs in the 128 GB headset, as well as the wonderful Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (or $429 (opens in new tab) if you pick up the 256GB version of this bundle). If you're in the UK, the 128GB bundle is available for £349 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, while the (now sold out) 256G bundle was previously available for £429. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Cyber Monday bundle: was $400 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is the offer we've seen on the Oculus Quest 2 this year, not only nabbing you the headset but two of the VR hardware's best games. The current RRP for the headset alone is $399, so $50 off and two games is a good of a deal as we're getting right now.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) Cyber Monday bundle: was $590 now $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - If you like the deal above but want a VR headset with more storage, this bundle with the 256GB Quest 2 is the way to go. That said, we've found that you need a lot of VR games to fill even the old 64GB Quest 2, so the 128GB model above should be fine if you're on a budget – especially since the specs are otherwise identical.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was £ 453 now £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51 - In our four-and-a-half-star review, we celebrated the Oculus Quest 2's easy-to-use design, as well as its good visuals and specs (especially for its price). This deal doesn't make it as cheap as it used to be (£299 before a price hike) but it's still a good bundle offer that includes a lot of bang for your buck.

While this is a good deal for an Oculus Quest 2 bundle right now. Let's not forgot that the VR headset got a $100/£100 price hike earlier this year. So, in reality, these bundles aren't good value for money, in some cases, they actually cost more than the individual items would have before the price hike.

Let's do the maths. The 128GB bundle in the US is currently $349.99. Before the price hike, buying these items individually for their full RRP (with the Quest 2 costing $299.99, Resi 4 costing $39.99, and Beat Saber continuing to be a free inclusion) would have added up to $339.98, just under $10 less than the current discount. Likewise, these items add up to £329.98 in the UK – almost £20 less.

When it comes to the 256GB bundle, the gap is a bit tighter. With the items before the price hike totaled $439.98 ($10 more than the current bundle) or £429.98 in the UK (roughly the same as the current price). But remember, this is the total without a discount, so, had the price hike not happened, we likely would have seen bundle prices drop even lower than this.

So, while these bundles do see you saving on what the total cost of the items are currently($439.98/£429.98 for the 128GB bundle and $539.98/£529.98 for the 256G bundle), the reality is that if you held off buying an Oculus Quest 2 bundle last year, maybe to see the price tag of the upcoming PSVR 2, then it's cost you.

The bright side is that, compared to the PSVR 2's $599.99 / £529.99 price tag, these bundles are indeed good value.

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

Looking for more Oculus Quest 2 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Cyber Monday deals in the US and UK.

More US Cyber Monday deals

More UK Cyber Monday deals