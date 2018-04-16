Best Phones at Walmart

As with most things, you can find great prices on phones at Walmart. The store offers great phone deals all year round, with bargains on notable handsets from Samsung, Motorola, LG, and more. Below we've rounded up a selection of the unlocked Android phones that Walmart offers, with deals at every price point. If you don't see something you like, though, you can head to Walmart directly.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 2,960 x 1,440 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP | Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Amazingly large 5.8-inch screen

The best display in a phone

Great value from a feature perspective

Fingerprint sensor in an awkward spot

The best Android phone in the US right now is an easy pick because it happens to also be the best phone in both the US, and the entire world, for that matter. It's the Samsung Galaxy S8: the more reasonably sized and slightly more reasonably priced version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

It has a stunning 5.8-inch display that fills almost the entire face of the device, ridding you of needless bezels and (for better or worse) the home button. We didn't like how the fingerprint sensor was relocated to the back and lies in an off-center location next to the camera lens, but it's not a deal-breaker for most.

Bixby might not be the best voice assistant out there, but there's so much else to love about the Samsung Galaxy S8, though. It's curved, nearly bezel-less display is the best-ever created for a phone, it has an improved camera over last year's S7 Edge (our previous favorite) and it debuted the new Snapdragon 835 chipset, the still-reigning champ of phone hardware.

Several phones below have caught up with Samsung's big 2017 flagship in terms of performance and design, but it still leads in value thanks to its lower price point and fine balance of high-end and basic features, like waterproofing and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S8 review.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Phenomenal battery life

Close to stock Android

Limited power

Camera not great

Motorola is widely regarded as the king of budget phones, and after a long reign with various versions of the Moto G5, it’s now outdone itself with the E4 Plus. With a gigantic 5,000mAh power pack and a less-demanding 720p screen, this phone goes on and on and on.

As you might expect for a phone priced this low, it has its weak points: it’s a little chunky, a little heavy, and the cameras are mediocre.

However, you do get a higher-quality metal design with a fingerprint scanner, more-or-less stock Android (though currently Nougat rather than Oreo), some fun gestures like karate chopping to turn on the flashlight, and decent performance - though it’s not one for serious gamers.

It’s impressive to have a highlight at all in a phone at this price, and we can honestly say the battery life on the G4 Plus knocked our socks off.

Average use saw it last two days on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for people who just want something that works, runs all the usual Android apps and won’t die before they leave work.

Read the full Moto E4 Plus review.

Huawei Ascend Mate 2

Weight: 202g | Dimensions: 161 x 84.7 x 9.5mm | OS: Android 4.3 (upgradable to 5.1) | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Quad-Core 1.6GHz Cortex-A7 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 4,050mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

One-handed phablet use

Panoramic selfies

Snapdragon 600 is outdated

720p screen

The Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G is a big phone, there's no way look past it, but size isn't the only that makes it special. With a much tighter screen-to-body it's a completely useable with just one hand. With some new better selfie-taking features and a large 4050mAh battery-life, the Ascend Mate 2 4G definitely falls into the notable category.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 150 x 74 x 7.7mm (up to 9.7mm at camera bump) | OS: Android 7.1 (Android Oreo incoming) | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Chipset: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB options | Storage: 64GB w/ microSD support | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP | Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Looks and feels like a top-tier phone

Solid value

Works on all US carriers

Camera could be better

The Moto G5 Plus is the best cheap phone you can buy right now mostly because it doesn't look or feel like a budget phone. It has a premium build, a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, a fingerprint sensor, quick charging and a hearty amount of internal storage in addition to a microSD card reader to handle even more memory down the line.

Supported by all international and US carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, the souped-up G5 Plus runs on Android Nougat, though will soon feature Android 8.0 Oreo.

Inside, it boasts a Snapdragon 625 CPU, and while it's not going to be blowing away the benchmarks, it's powerful enough to play most games and multitask with ease.

Read the full Moto G5 Plus review.

LG G5

Weight: 159g | Dimensions: 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 6.0 (upgradable to Android Nougat) | Screen size: 5.3-inch | Resolution: 1,440 x 2,560 | Chipset: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB options | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 2,800mAh | Rear camera: 16MP+8MP | Front camera: 8MP | Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Super performance

Useful wide angle camera

Questionable design

No app drawer

Modular capabilities were the big draw for the LG G5, with the promise of additional functionality delivered by add-ons you could buy separately giving you cool extra features.

In reality though, the LG G5's modules (or "friends" as LG likes to refer to them) were lackluster, with a camera grip, audio DAC and 360 camera the only options to speak of.

The phone itself was still one of the top flagship devices of 2016, and while it's since been superseded by the LG G6 and V30, for those on a budget the G5 provides an interesting alternative to many of the cookie cutter devices on the market.

Read the full LG G5 review.

Motorola Moto E4

Dimensions: 144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1,280 x 720 | CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB with microSD storage | Battery: 2,800mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP | Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Slick design

Fingerprint sensor

Very affordable

Weak performance

Isn't all-metal in some markets

If you're looking for a truly affordable device that doesn't sacrifice too much to meet an attractive price tag, the Moto E4 is still a good option you could take a look at. We particularly liked the slick design, Android Nougat software, fingerprint sensor and the general value of the phone.

There's still the issue of it only having 16GB of storage and the performance isn't fantastic, but if you can get over those issues the Moto E4 will be a great phone for you.

Read the full Moto E4 review.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Dimensions: 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 (Oreo update coming) | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1,440 x 2,560 | CPU: Snapdragon 820/Exynos 8890 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB with microSD storage | Battery: 3,600mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP | Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Beautiful screen

Super camera

Slight plastic feel

Fingerprint magnet

The second you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, you know you're holding a premium phone. Actually, that moment happens before you pick it up, as when you get close to it the always-on display will intrigue you, and the blended curve design will entice a little further.

Then you can add the fact that this phone is waterproof, which gets people's eyes raised. To some, the microSD slot is a big win… and then there's the camera.

Of course, this phone has since been superseded, but that said, you won't be disappointed if you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at its new, lower price point as there's still a lot to love.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review.