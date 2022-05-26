Best Buy Memorial Day TV deals are live - smart TVs starting at just $99.99

Memorial Day TV deals have landed at Best Buy with record-low prices on a slew of TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, with prices starting at just $99.99. Memorial Day sales mean massive savings on TVs, and Best Buy is your go-to retailer, which is why we're rounding up all the top deals just below.
So what are today's best Memorial Day TV deals? Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499.99), this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $529.99 (opens in new tab) (was $648), and this LG 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $329.99 (opens in new tab) (was $389.99).
If you're looking for a cheap display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, you can grab this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL for just $499.99 (opens in new tab) (was $829.99), and this Insignia 24-inch smart TV on sale for only $99.99 (opens in new tab) (was $169.99).
See more of today's best TV Memorial Day TV deals below, and keep in mind that today's offers include record-low prices, and we don't expect to see better bargains at the official Best Buy Memorial Day sale.
Best Buy Memorial Day TV deals
Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - If you're looking for a massive display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, look no further than this 75-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.
TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $330 – One of the best big-screen cheap TV deals we've seen, Best Buy has this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.
75-inch:
$1,299.99 $698 (opens in new tab)
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $900 - If you're looking for the best of the best in today's Memorial Day TV sales, you can find LG's stunning C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV:
$648 $529.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $100 – Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sale has this 65-inch 4K Crystal display on sale for only $529.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED:
$1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $303 - Best Buy has the top-rated LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022 (opens in new tab).
LG 50-inch UP7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$459.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $130 - If you're looking for a mid-size premium TV deal in today's Memorial Day sales, this LG 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $329.99 at Best Buy. The 50-inch set packs an excellent 4K processor for top-notch upscaling, LG’s fantastic WebOS smart platform, and a handy Game Optimizer mode to reduce input delays should you want to hook up your favorite console.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:
$399.99 $289.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $110 - A great cheap mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has this Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience, so you can stream from apps like Hulu and Netflix, plus control your TV with the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa.
Hisense 43-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$269.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - Grab this 43-inch 4K TV from Hisense for just $249.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The smart TV packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Chromecast, and includes a voice remote that works with the Google Assistant.
TCL 32-inch 3-Series Full HD Roku TV:
$199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - This 32-inch HD TV from TCL is on sale for $179.99 at Best Buy. This budget TV includes smart capabilities with the Roku experience built right in so you can easily stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV:
$169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - Best Buy's cheapest TV deal from its Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV that's on sale for just $99.99. This is a fantastic price if you're looking to pick up a budget set, and while it lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS so you can seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.
