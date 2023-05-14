9 best early Memorial Day TV sales: up to $1,000 off 4K and OLED displays

The 2023 Memorial Day sales event is nearly two weeks away, and if you're looking to score a cheap TV, then you're in luck. While retailers are still holding off on releasing official Memorial Day TV sales, there are some incredible bargains right now on a range of 4K and OLED displays, and we're rounding up the 9 best offers for you below.



Our early Memorial Day TV sales roundup includes something for everyone, whether you want to splash all out for a gorgeous OLED display or want to grab a big-screen budget set - our list has you covered.



The best TV deal we've spotted is the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,349 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). An incredible deal, the LG C2 is rated as our best TV, thanks to the stunning picture quality and sleek design, and now it's down to its lowest price yet. It's the best early Memorial Day TV deal we've spotted, and we don't expect the price to drop any further in the coming weeks.



You'll find more of today's best TV deals below, and make sure to check our main Memorial Day TV sales guide for more early offers.

Memorial Day TV sales: today's 9 best early deals

(opens in new tab) 1. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the deal to look out for during the upcoming Memorial Day TV sales event, and Walmart currently has the 65-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $1,349. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) 2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget display in today's early Memorial Day sales, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 3. TCL 50-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's a small saving, but this is still a fantastic price for a large and advanced QLED TV. TCL has established itself as a solid budget TV manufacturer - and with prices like this, it's easy to see why. QLED TVs of this size from other manufacturers can cost up to $1,000, which brings into context how good today's discount is on this 50-inch display. Get this QLED TV for improved brightness, contrast, and lighting, and for a superior viewing experience when watching TV shows, movies, and live sports.

(opens in new tab) 4. Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $2,199 now $1,199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Just ahead of Memorial Day, Walmart dropped the 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price.

(opens in new tab) 5. LG UQ75 50-inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $379.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

An excellent price for a mid-range TV from LG. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

(opens in new tab) 6. Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's best-selling The Frame QLED TV is always a best-seller during holiday sales like Memorial Day, and you can get this 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

(opens in new tab) 7. Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $ 369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Today's cheapest early Memorial Day TV deal is this Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $259.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price. The Amazon 4-Series TV includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $250.

(opens in new tab) 8. LG B2 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a massive OLED display, you can grab this 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $2,299.99 at Best Buy. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

(opens in new tab) 9. TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $829.99 now $474.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The standout budget big-screen TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale is this massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV that's on sale for just $474.99. That's $25 cheaper than the previous low price and incredible value for such a large 4K TV. As well as 4K resolution support for a superior picture, the Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in for seamless streaming with handy voice controls. Overall, it's a heck of a lot of TV for the money.

