5 hottest memory foam Black Friday mattress deals to shop now

The Black Friday mattress deals are well and truly here, and there are some excellent deals on memory foam mattresses. We've been monitoring prices all year round, and we've pulled together the offers that are worth paying attention to right now.

Memory foam is now incredibly popular as a mattress material. It reacts to the heat of the sleeper's body to molds to their exact shape and provide custom support and relieve pressure points, making it a great choice for side sleepers (who need a little extra softness around their shoulders and hips) as well as anyone who suffers joint pain. It's also generally great at absorbing motion, which means it's perfect if you share a bed with a restless partner... or are yourself a restless sleeper, who's constantly disturbing their bed-mate with their wriggling.

Another benefit of memory foam is that it is, as a rule, cheaper than hybrid or innerspring models. Mattress sales can be found all year round, but Black Friday tends to bring with it the lowest prices, which is why now is such a good time to shop. Almost all brands have released their Black Friday mattress sale prices already, so you can shop now and get ahead of the rush (and potential shipping delays) of next week.

Because we all have different sleep styles, budgets and preferences, we've included info on what kind of buyer each mattress will suit, but for a more in-depth guide you should consult our best memory foam mattress ranking before making your decision. Here are the best Black Friday memory foam mattress deals to shop now.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $599 $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This Nectar mattress has earned its spot at the very top of our best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) ranking for being both a great all-rounder and offering excellent value for money. The Black Friday sale pricing knocks 33% off, which means you'll get the mattress itself for $100 less than you'd usually pay (based on a queen size). In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it delivered great pressure relief on joints, with excellent motion isolation (good for bed-sharers), and judged it to be especially comfy for side and back sleepers. It comes with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping. Is there anyone we wouldn't recommend this deal to? Well, the Nectar also offers decent temperature regulation, but if you know you sleep very hot, consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill below instead, as that has better cooling powers. Also, if you're in need of sheets, pillows and the like, you'd be better waiting for this sale to end and the usual offer to kick back in – you'll pay more for the mattress, but you'll get a big bedding bundle included for free, which will offset the price difference (provided you need those extras).

(opens in new tab) Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Loom & Leaf is a more luxurious memory foam mattress that's available in two firmness options. This month we have an exclusive deal that knocks $400 off all sizes (making them much cheaper than if you shop via the general Saatva Black Friday sale). In our Saatva Loom & Leaf review (opens in new tab), we were especially impressed with the pressure relief on offer here, as well as the level of motion isolation. This bed comes with a 1-year sleep trial and lifetime warranty, and a nice touch is that white glove delivery to a room of your choice is included as standard. Who is this deal not good for? If you're a stomach or back sleeper, or heavier than average, you might find the softer sleep feel doesn't provide enough support – you might be better with an innerspring hybrid like the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab) (also discounted), which is available in a range of firmness options. It also can sleep on the warmer side, so very hot sleepers should consider the Cocoon Chill instead.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

The Cocoon by Seal Chill is a memory foam mattress that's designed to sleep cool. It's our top budget pick in our best cooling mattress (opens in new tab) ranking, because it packs some impressive cooling properties for a very affordable price. The early access Black Friday deal knocks 35% off the price, and throws in some free pillows and sheets. So you can have a queen size for $799. It's suitable for all sleeping positions, but especially good for those who typically lie on their side at night. There's free shipping, a 100-night trial, and 10 year warranty. Is there anyone who shouldn't take advantage of this deal? You sleep more on top of this mattress rather than sinking into it, so anyone looking for that distinctive memory foam hug should check out the Nectar instead. The edge support also isn't the best we've come across, so avoid if you want something you can comfortably sit on the edge of. It's the Cocoon by Sealy sale (opens in new tab) price we see regularly, but it's also the deal the brand has run for the past two Black Friday events, so we're no expecting prices to drop again.