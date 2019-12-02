This is the best price we've found for the Google Nest Thermostat

The Walmart Cyber Monday sale is officially underway with hundreds of online bargains that you can shop right now. Some of Walmart's best deals are on smart home gadgets, which include Google's own devices.



Our favorite Cyber Monday Google deal is the Nest Learning Thermostat that's on sale for $179. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the smart thermostat.

The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat allows you to control your home's temperature from anywhere using the compatible app on your phone, tablet, or laptop.

The smart thermostat uses technology to learn your habits and adjust automatically to help save energy. The smart thermostat also works with Alexa so you can adjust and control the temperature with the command of your voice.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $179 at Walmart

A great gift idea, you can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $179 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best Google deals below, which include smart speakers, displays, bundles, and more. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends today, so you'll need to take advantage of these incredible deals while you can.

The best Cyber Monday Google Home deals:

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $29 at Walmart

A great gift idea, get the Google Smart Light Start kit on sale at Walmart for just $13. The kit includes the Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb which allows you to turn on your lights using just your voice.

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

Frozen fans can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the Google Home smart speaker. The powerful speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to check the weather, play music, and control other smart home devices.

Google Nest Hub: $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display has the Google Assistant built-in and includes free three months of YouTube Music ad-free.

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $229 $149 at Walmart

The Google Nest Hello Smart doorbell gets an $80 Cyber Monday price cut at Walmart. The smart doorbell sends alerts when someone's at your door and allows you to talk to visitors from anywhere.

Google Home Max: $399 $199 at Walmart

The Google Home Max speaker gets a $200 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on the Nest Learning Thermostat where you are below.

Shop more Google Home devices with our list of the cheapest Google Home prices: the best Home Mini, Hub and Max deals.