Cyber Monday deals 2020: all the after Cyber Monday sales worth checking out

Cyber Monday might be over, but there's such a thing as 'Cyber Week', where the after Cyber Monday sales still live, and it's absolutely in full swing.

You've not got that long to grab some of the bargains below

It could be your last chance to bag a sale right now but fear not - we're on hand with a handy list of all the top TV, laptop, tech, and even appliance sales you won't want to miss.

All the top retailers are represented here in our roundup of the best post-Cyber Monday deals - you'll find plenty of worthy additions from elsewhere as well.

Before we get right into the thick of it with today's final Cyber Monday deals we need to remind you - we're at the tail end of this year's biggest sales event, and, as you would expect, things are moving quite rapidly now.

We absolutely recommend acting quickly if you want to bag a Cyber Monday deal but we've carefully updated this list with the latest stock levels to reflect what's left.

Want a sneak peak? Some of the best sales today include this Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for a record-low price of $139.98, a huge 50% discount on the bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker, and this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum marked down to $179.99.

So, without further ado, read on for our list of this year's Cyber Monday sales from all your favorite retailers. At the top of the page, you'll find some quick links straight to the relevant Cyber Monday deals pages at the big players, although there's plenty of detailed buying advice just below in each category. Oh, and before we forget - We're adding new deals all the time, so make sure to bookmark this page as your one-stop Cyber Monday guide.

The best Cyber Monday deals

Lowest Price Apple AirPods + wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $140. That's a $59 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Cyber Monday deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

Hulu | 12-month Basic Subscription | $2 per month | 65% off

We highly recommend this Hulu subscription for $2 per month if you're eligible for it. Hulu has some great originals like The Handmaid's Tale as well as on-demand shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Seinfeld, Adventure Time and Rick and Morty, and at this price it's very hard to pass up.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We were seeing an extra $20 off the price of this Apple Watch Series 6, but the price has just jumped up slightly to $349.99. You'll want to move quickly then, to grab this as it's obviously popular enough for Amazon to be slowly bringing that price back up.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800 – Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and sleeps cool at night – we loved it when we tested it. This early Cyber Monday deal is superb value: you get up to a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. The mattress also comes with a huge 365-night risk-free trial, so you can try it in your own home, and a lifetime guarantee. View Deal

Top pick iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $95 - This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

Insignia 2.0-Channel mini soundbar: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're not going to be competing with Sonos or Samsung here, but with three different sound profiles and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your smartphone it's a cheap method of getting some boosted optical audio out of your smart TV.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.

Act fast! Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition with Yellow and Blue Joy-Con: $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fortnite Nintendo Switch in stock, but we expect it to quickly sell out like it did at Target and Walmart earlier. You'll need to grab this deal quick then before it's gone. View Deal

Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch 6-Series. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.

Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $251 at Best Buy

Save $37 - This is one the few Nintendo Switch Lite bundles that's still on sale. It's more than the console alone, but it comes with freebies, and best of all it's still in stock.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Lowest price BACK TO FULL PRICE Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is quite simply the best Android tablet you can buy, and the 128GB model is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. A brilliant deal on a brilliant slate – but don't hang about, as this is likely to sell out fast.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $133.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off in this Cyber Mondnay deal. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi (RV750):$219.95 at Walmart

Expired deal – Shark's robot vacuums are some of the most affordable on the market, and that's why we're keeping it on our list, even if it isn't $149 anymore.View Deal

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly. On sale until December 10.View Deal

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 at Walmart

AncestryDNA is top of our guide to the best DNA tests, and there's $40 off the standard test at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $659.99 $439.99 at HP

Save $220 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time and a direct drive motorhead for powerful cleaning, and quickly converts to a handheld cleaner, while a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it great if you have allergy sufferers in your home. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Perfect for compact spaces, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $79.99 at the Cyber Monday sale. Designed to fit in our kitchen cabinet easily, the single-serve Keurig can brew a cup of joe in minutes.

(Back up in price) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Best headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $298 at Best Buy

Save $52 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $52 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Kettlebell: $199.99 $179.99 at Walmart

Ready to bring gym weights home for your at-home strength training? This Bowflex set lets you switch weight settings to 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 lbs, while only taking up the space of one kettlebell. Save $20 with this early Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: $549 $349 at Bowflex

Buy a pair of multi-weight dumbbells that range from 5-52.5 lbs, letting you slowly build up your muscles and core strength over time without having to risk going to a gym. You'll rarely find Bowflex dumbbells at such a low price, making Cyber Monday the best time to buy.View Deal

Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This compact dishwasher doesn't require painful installations and can fit in an apartment of any size. Best of all, it's $50 off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Top pick Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch in the Cyber Monday deal below. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.

Samsung 6-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar and it just dropped to $299.99 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale for just $88.

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Another great cheap TV choice this Cyber Monday, this TCL is a fully functional Android OS TV for a cut down price. With Google Assistant built-in you're getting tons of smart assistant functionality here for not a lot of cash. A good one to check out if you're already in the Google ecosystem and need a backup or super cheap display.

(OUT OF STOCK) Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – The Frame series from Samsung aren't exactly what you'd call "cheap 4K TVs" but this great little price cut from Best Buy really means you can bag a bargain. Whether mounted on the wall or on its own stand, this gorgeous bezel-less display is a perfect choice for the style-conscious this Cyber Monday.View Deal

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $700. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - If you're looking for a premium 4K TV, then Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this Samsung QLED TV on sale for $897.99. The 65-inch TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts.

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly. On sale until December 10.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: laptops and computing

Top pick Back to full price MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The MacBook Air $799.99 price is back for Cyber Monday – or what's left of this sales period.It has a last-gen 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Sometimes you just need a cheap Chromebook that's going to let you check your email without any flashy features. And, that's exactly what you're getting with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. It's a utilitarian little Chromebook with modest specs, but it gets the job done. View Deal

Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal

Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook: $499 $369 at Walmart

Save $100 - Pick up this Gateway Notebook for $369 in this early Black Friday deal. The 14-inch ultra-slim laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $459.99 $359.99 at HP

Save $100 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $439.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. View Deal

HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $659.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $260 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 – If a mid-range laptop with fresh specs and a sleek design is what you need, then you might like the $150 discount on the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop. This Cyber Monday deal comes with a great productivity laptop with a touchscreen display and innards like a 10th-gen i5, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB storage.View Deal

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,049.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Considering you're getting a 512GB SSD, 144Hz display, and Ryzen 7 processor, you're getting a great rig for $849.99 here. Plus, you'll find AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics and 8GB RAM under the hood.

HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $400 – Whether you're looking for your next work laptop or a powerful one for your creative endeavors, this 15-inch XPS might just be what you need. It comes with a 9th-gen i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. While that display isn't a touchscreen, it's still a beaut with 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: iPads and tablets

iPad mini 5 (latest model) - 64GB: $399 $349 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Apple doesn't make a mini iPad very often, and the mini 5 is a good mix of the latest tablet tech in a much more portable form factor. It's great if you've got a child in the house and also supports Apple Pencil. With a discount this hefty, it's likely to be one of the winners of Cyber Monday already. Collect in-store

Top pick iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB, 2020): $899 $829 at Amazon

Save $50 - The latest 11-inch iPad Pro has been seeing some stunning discounts recently, and the savings just keep coming. You'll find the smallest 256GB model up for just $829 right now at Amazon, but there's plenty more offers on larger configurations as well.

256GB: $899 $829 | 512GB: $1,099 $999 (SELLING OUT)

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors. In stock January 4.

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. In stock December 9.

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

The best Cyber Monday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Back to full price Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Amazon (save $20) Best Buy may not have such a great price for the Apple Watch Series 3 as the $119 discount we saw earlier this week, but it does have consistent stock. If you're desperate to get your Apple Watch 3 today, we'd recommend using this link.

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can save a lot if you opt for last year's Apple smartwatch, especially today as we've seen the prices drop down by $100 at Best Buy. You can get the smaller of the Apple Watch 5 models for only $299, but we don't expect this deal will last for long.

Top pick Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $50 price cut at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker: $99 $80 at Walmart

You can score a less-inspiring-than-it-was $19 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.99 on Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Cyber Monday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

(BACK TO NORMAL PRICE) Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129.95 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $369 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: smartphones and plans

Top pick Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

The iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive discount at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Hurry - the gold color has already sold out!

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's early Cyber Monday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

iPhone SE | $349 $199 at Walmart

Save $200 - You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $1999 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

Lowest price on the S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB: $999 $749 on Amazon

Save $250 The price just fell... again! Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone and save $250 with this Cyber Monday Amazon deal. The Samsung S20 is one of the best phones we've reviewed all year, with a fantastic triple rear camera, top specs, a 4,000mAh battery, and a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: headphones and audio

Lowest Price Apple AirPods + wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $140. That's a $59 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $298 at Best Buy

Save $52 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $52 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal, but they've risen in price $10. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Insignia 2.0-Channel mini soundbar: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're not going to be competing with Sonos or Samsung here, but with three different sound profiles and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your smartphone it's a cheap method of getting some boosted optical audio out of your smart TV.

JBL Clip 3 portable speaker: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after a super cheap portable speaker the JBL Clip 3 may be just the item you're looking for. You'll find a 10 hour battery life in here, as well as an inbuilt microphone for easy hands-free calls as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $50 - Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are down to just $79 at Walmart right now. They're an older model sure, but it's a great price and if you're not a fan of the bass boosting you'll find in other models this set of buds actually offers a more well rounded soundscape than the newer Buds+.

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $169 at Walmart

Save $10 on these Beats Solo3 at Walmart. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but have amazing wireless stability.

Bose 700 - Triple Black / Silver Luxe | $379 $319 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Triple Midnight Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $319. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Sonos Move: $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $179.99 just ahead of the official Cyber Monday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

The best Cyber Monday deals: gaming and consoles

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

(BACK UP IN PRICE) PS Plus 12 months: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - With PS5 bringing a whole new dimension to PS Plus with its collection of PS4 games there's never been a better time to grab a subscription to Sony's online gaming service. You'll also grab free monthly games and extra features on the new console as well.

Act fast! Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition with Yellow and Blue Joy-Con: $299 at Amazon

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.88 at Walmart

Enjoy a library of games on PC, console, and mobile via cloud gaming with this excellent discount on the Xbox subscription service. Play the likes of Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more, and change the way you think about playing new games. View Deal

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 PS4 Portable External Hard Drive: $85 $75 at Walmart

Upgrade any-generation PS4 with the Seagate 2TB portable external hard drive which is getting a rare $10 price cut at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $251.97 at Best Buy

Save $36 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $36 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.

PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

PS5 is the most sought after gift in 2020, and while it seems hard to find, some people have gotten to buy it thanks to our routinely updated tracking of console restock. It won't be at a discount, but, really, when it's that precious, who cares.View Deal

Xbox Series X is nearly as hard to find in stock as the PS5, but we're doing our best to track inventory of Microsoft new console. It's only a few weeks old and in demand, so don't expect deals other than the privilege of being able to buy it.View Deal

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

The best Cyber Monday deals: cameras

Top pick GoPro Hero 9 Black $449 $399 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's only a couple of months old, but GoPro's latest action camera has already received its first discount – and this likely to be the cheapest the Hero 9 Black is going to get before Christmas. It's the most versatile action camera we've seen, with 5K video recording, 10m waterproofing and a handy new front-facing screen.View Deal

Save $100 - The best compact camera for vloggers currently on the market, the ZV1 has only been available for a few months so it's great to see reductions already. You get 4K video recording, a flip-out screen, a dedicated microphone and 3x zoom.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals: scooters and ebikes

Top pick Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter: $398.00 $263.99 at Walmart

Save $135 – With adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system (hand and foot-activated), this Razor e-scooter is best for beginners. For nifty features, it's got a battery level indicator so you can check quickly if it's got enough juice for your trip. While this isn't great for long-distant commutes at only 10miles per charge at 15 mph, it's great for quick trips at the store or market. View Deal

This electric skateboard over at Evolve Skateboards features a 4-ply Bamboo/2-ply fiberglass deck and dual 1,500W motors that tops out at about 22mph with a range of up to 10 miles.View Deal

Onewheel+ XR: $1,799 $1,624 at b8ta

Carbon GTR Series 2-in-1 Electric Skateboard: $2,249 $2,149 at Evolve Skateboards

Featuring a 100% carbon fiber deck, this electric skateboards has up to 31-mile range, a top speed of 24mph, and with easily swappable wheel set-up can go from street to off-road use.View Deal

This street-legal Super73 electric bike features an advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes and a connected electronics suite compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices. View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: smart home

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Top pick All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.

Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Ships December 19

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

(OUT OF STOCK) All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Cyber Monday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

(BACKORDERED) Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - There's an $80 discount on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $133.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off in this Cyber Mondnay deal. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday deals: mattresses

Editor's pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. This early Cyber Monday deal is superb value: right now you can get up to a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. The mattress also comes with a huge 365-night risk-free trial, so you can try it safely in your own home, and a lifetime guarantee. View Deal

Save up to $599 - This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals around when it comes to sheer value - matching Nectar, but with a hybrid mattress rather than memory foam. In the current sale, you can save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.View Deal

Save up to $300 - The Purple mattress is one of the most innovative around, with a unique gel grid that flexes with your body to provide tailored, targeted support. It has an impressive average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 25,000 user reviews on the Purple site. This Cyber Monday deal gives you up to a $100 discount on the mattress itself, and you can then save another $200 by bundling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with your mattress order. View Deal

Save $200 - The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. It's a high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system. We love that it comes in soft, medium firm, or firm versions, and a 180-night risk-free trial makes it easy to test whether it's right for you. This Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $200 - that beats last year, where there was only a $150 discount.View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 | T&N

The best Cyber Monday deals: home and kitchen

Top pick Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: $299.00 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $150 – Perfect for cooking up family dinners, this extra large pressure cooker-slash-air fryer boasts a TenderCrisp technology and a crisp basket big enough to hold a 7-lb chicken so you can alternate between stews and fried dishes. It comes with several different cooking modes as well, so you'll spend less time cooking and more time getting other things done.View Deal

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - For Just $40, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Cyber Monday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

(BACK UP IN PRICE) Sodastream Water Maker Kit: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

If you're a sparkling water fan, you need a Sodastream - they let you fizz up water yourself. This starter kit comes with the Sodastream as well as one bottle of gas, and you can save $30 off the usual asking price of it.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Cyber Monday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This Cyber Monday deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

GoWise 12.7 Quart Air Fryer Oven: $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The GoWise 12.7-quart air fryer oven features a built in rotisserie, three rack levels, and 15 pre-set cooking functions to make cooking healthy food for the whole family much simpler while not taking up a whole lot of counter space. View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

The best Cyber Monday deals: vacuums

Top pick iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $89 $69 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

One of Walmart's Cyber Monday online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $430.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals: Health and Beauty

Philips Norelco 5300 wet / dry electric shaver: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - With precision blades ensuring comfort for both wet and dry shaves, the Philips Norelco is an excellent all-in-one device, and it's gotten a $45 discount in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals – that's better than half-price.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $48.88 at Walmart

Join the craze and get the Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48.88 at Walmart. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush: $199.99 $151.99 at Amazon

You can save $48 on this American-Dental-Association-approved electric toothbrush, which also functions as a water flosser for dual purpose.

Philips Sonicare HX9690 electric toothbrush: $169.95 $139.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has shaved $30 off the price of this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in its latest Cyber Monday deals. You're getting 3 intensity settings here, with a pressure sensor and 4 brushing modes. Don't forget to apply the $10 coupon on the page for the full savings.

The best Cyber Monday deals: software

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | 1 year | $59.99 $18 | 70% off

Not only is this one of the cheapest antivirus deals, it's coming from the world's best provider. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus has tonnes of features, multi-layer ransomware protection and, of course, some of the best virus protection in the game. Or take the chance to upgrade to the awesome Bitdefender Total Security for $9 more and cover all your devices with one sub.

NordVPN | 2 years | $3.71 per month | 3 months free

The biggest name in the VPN game has an attractive offer this year. Choose its already great value two year plan, and it will automatically give you an extra 3 months for free at the end of the plan. Fantastic value, from a website unblocking, anonymous surfing machine.

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $1.19 a month

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously affordable! You can have up to 10 devices logins on one account, it offers over 2,000 servers, claims super fast speeds and unblocks Netflix. All that for one payment of $79 to cover the next five years. And if you enter the code Tech10, it will come down by yet another 10%.

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $6.67 per month | 3 months FREE

If you just want the best VPN in the business, then look no further than ExpressVPN. With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and excellent encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted service for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value.

Hotspot Shield | 3 years | $12.99 $2.49 per month | 81% saving

For this year's Cyber Monday, Hotspot Shield has gone big with its cheapest ever price - a mere $2.49 per month. It's one of the fastest VPNs around, is easy to use and has a great track record of unlocking streaming services. Plus, you can cancel for a full refund within the first 45 days.

IPVanish + SugarSync cloud storage | 12 months | $2.92 a month | 76% off

We rank IPVanish within our top five services and the fact you get unlimited simultaneous connections makes it incredible value for money. It's just hit an all-time low price in the name of Cyber Monday deals.

Hulu | 12-month Basic Subscription | $2 per month | 65% off

We highly recommend this Hulu subscription for $2 per month if you're eligible for it. Hulu has some great originals like The Handmaid's Tale as well as on-demand shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Seinfeld, Adventure Time and Rick and Morty, and at this price it's very hard to pass up.View Deal

Sling TV | Buy one month, get one free | From $20

Sign up to Sling TV for a month and it will give you a FREE second month of access to its litany of cable channels. Take advantage of its introductory offer, and that means you only have to spend $20 for two months' worth of extra TV goodness.

Mixbook | 50% off with CYBER20

Personalized photo products make for great photo gifts to loved ones or yourself, and no service out there beats Mixbook for quality, speed, ease-of-use and value. Right now there's 55% almost everything on the site. Use promo code CYBER20 to receive up to 55% offView Deal

Artifact Uprising is reassuringly expensive, testimony to its prestigious high quality. So if you like the look of its products, you can shave 15% off the price of your next order all this month. Use promo code NOVEMBER15 to receive 50% offView Deal

Great Big Canvas | 50% off entire purchase

Want to make a splash with a striking canvas print for your home or office? Great Big Canvas is currently giving 50% off all of its photo services and canvas prints. Its design tool is really slick and you can make the artwork special with various frame options and protective layers.

