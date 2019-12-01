Cyber Monday Best Buy deals 2019

You can now start looking forward to Cyber Monday deals, which are live at Best Buy. The retail giant has gotten a head start with hundreds of fantastic deals that you can shop right now. The online sale includes record-low prices in every category, which include TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, tablets, phones, and so much more. so a perfect opportunity to snag a Best Buy Cyber Monday deal before the sale officially begins.

The best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals

To help you sort through all the offers, we've picked out the very best discounts and listed them below. These are deals you absolutely don't want to miss – either they're our favorite devices or the sheer savings are out-of-this-world. Some highlighted bargains include up to $500 in savings on the all-new iPhone 11 lineup, a Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99, a $70 price cut on the Ring Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5, and the latest MacBook Air on sale for $899.99.



Keep in mind, these discounts end as midnight tolls on Monday night, so you'll need to take advantage of these fantastic deals while you can. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it throughout Cyber Monday.

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $329.99. A fantastic price for a mid-size feature-rich TV that also includes smart capabilities.

XFX Radeon RX 580 Black Edition: $219 $159 at Best Buy

The AMD Radeon RX 580 might be an older card at this point, but it's still a superstar at its price point, dominating the 1080p segment. And, this $60 Cyber Monday graphics card deal makes it an even better deal. View Deal

LG OLED B9 65": $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're itching to upgrade your TV to a 65-inch one, then LG's 65-inch 4K smart OLED TV is an excellent choice. It boasts a native 4K resolution for ultra-sharp viewing, as well as an intelligent processor to further improve image quality. Since it is a smart TV, you can also play shows and movies via voice commands.View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy TV deals

TCL 4-Series 65": $499.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

TCL has build a reputation for themselves for making affordable yet great TVs. With the TCL 4-Series 65-inch, it's no different. This 4K TV boasts super sharp and very detailed picture quality – not to mention, vibrant images – as well as Roku TV for all your streaming needs. View Deal

LG UM7300 55": $499.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

This is smart TV at its best, boasting an IPS panel with wide viewing angles, 100% color accuracy, TruMotion 120 to reduce motion blur and webOS for all your streaming needs. Plus, with its Magic Remote, you can access all your apps, movies and show via Google Assistant or Alexa.

Vizio 40" V-Series 4K TV: $239.99 $199.99 at BestBuy

Vizio's ultra HD 40-inch is just the perfect TV for your small bedroom or studio. It boasts 1.07 billion colors for rich and vibrant picture, works with Apple HomeKit for Apple Home app or Siri control, and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K TV: $299.99 $229.99 at BestBuy

With Fire TV built-in as well as a Voice Remote with Alexa, Insignia's 43-inch 4K Smart TV is a worthy contender if you're looking for a new TV for your small living room or your bedroom. It boast true-to-life 4K picture quality as well – not to mention, the Dolby Vision HDR and quad-core processor. It's not as cheap as earlier in the sales period, but you can still save $70.View Deal

VIZIO 75” P-Series TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Big screen cinema action need not come at an unattainable price. This giant Vizio screen measures 75-inches, knocks $500 off its usual asking price and still has top features like 4K resolution, HDR brightness and AirPlay streaming. View Deal

VIZIO 65” P-Series TV: $1,199 $879 at Best Buy

HDR, 4K action, with a whopping 65-inch screen, the Vizio P-Series gives you great cinematic action without breaking the bank, also bringing Apple AirPlay, Chromecast streaming and HDR visuals at 4K.View Deal

VIZIO 65” M-Series TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

This is a great price for a Dolby Vision screen, offering all three of the major voice assistants onboard, as well as HDR 4K visuals and Chromecast / Apple AirPlay streaming.View Deal

LG OLED B9 65-inch: $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're itching to upgrade your TV to a 65-inch one, then LG's 65-inch 4K smart OLED TV is an excellent choice. It boasts a native 4K resolution for ultra-sharp viewing, as well as an intelligent processor to further improve image quality. Since it is a smart TV, you can also play shows and movies via voice commands.View Deal

LG UM8070 82-inch TV: $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at BestBuy

Cinema-quality viewing experience is what awaits with this LG 82-inch smart UHD TV. It boasts super sharp and vibrant pictures with a wide viewing angle, and features 4K active HDR for optimized picture quality, Apple HomeKit so you can control it using your iPhone or HomePod, and LG's ThinQ AI.View Deal

Samsung 6 Series 70-inch: $899.99 $549.99 at BestBuy

Save money on this affordable 70-inch 4K TV from Samsung. With 4K resolution, HDR10+ support and smart TV features, you're getting an amazing viewing experience for less with the Samsung 6 Series. Top those off with its Dolby Digital Plus sound system and 20W speakers, and you're good to go.View Deal

Samsung Q60 75-inch: $1,999.99 $1,499.00 for BestBuy

Your dreams of building a home theater must start with a smart TV with brilliant picture quality, and the Samsung Q60 75-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV is an excellent candidate. With that 4K resolution, you'll get super sharp and highly-detailed images while its Quantum Dot technology displays over one billion colors.View Deal

Samsung Q60 65-inch: $1,199.99 $999.99 at BestBuy

Samsung's Q60 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV boasts realistic, accurate and simply brilliant picture quality. Its 4K capability offers super sharp and highly detailed images while its Quantum Dot technology delivers over one billion shades of color. And, for fast-action moments, it supports 240fps motion rate.View Deal

Samsung Q60 55-inch: $899.99 $699.99 at BestBuy

The stunning Samsung Q60 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV is an excellent choice for a TV if you're working with limited space in your living room or bedroom. Though smaller in size, it doesn't compromise on quality, delivering realistic, vibrant and super sharp picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen for the ultra-thin smart TV that delivers a premium picture and sound experience.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $729.99. The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. This deal also includes a $30 discount on two months of Sling and Starz.View Deal

Sony XBR65X950G 65-inch 4K TV: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked off $400 from the price of this brilliant 65-inch 4K Sony TV. If you've been after a large 4K screen for a while now, this is a brilliant price for an excellent television. This deal knocks off $100 more than last week!View Deal

Samsung Q900 65-inch 8K TV: $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

8K TVs are still in their infancy, which means that you can expect to pay thousands of dollars for the nascent technology. However, right now at Best Buy, you can save an unbelievable $500 on this Samsung Q900 8K TV. View Deal

Sharp 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV with HDR: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

With this 50-inch LED 4K TV from Sharp, you're going to get some decent picture quality for the price you're paying, even if it's not on the same level of an OLED TV. And, the fact that you can save a huge $150 at Best Buy makes it valuable.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch NU6900 4K LED TV: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

This is an absolutely incredible deal from Best Buy, which offers a huge 75-inch 4K TV for just $750. That's an amazing price for such a large TV. Not only is this 4K, it also supports HDR as well.View Deal

Sony Bravia A8G Series 55-inch Class: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

While OLED TVs have been around for a while, they're still too expensive for many people. However, right now, you can get this lovely Sony Bravia OLED TV with a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision compatibility for just $1,499 at Best Buy.View Deal

Sony X950G Series 75-inch Class: $2,999.99 $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just need a gigantic screen that you can unwind in front of after a long day toiling away at work. Luckily, right now at Best Buy you can save $800 on this lovely 75-inch 4K HDR TV.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 7-Series LED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

It seems like TVs are getting more affordable every day, but now you can get a 75-inch Samsung 7-Series TV, backed with a 4K resolution and an LED panel for $100 off of list price at Best Buy. View Deal

LG UM7300PUA 55-inch Class TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

This 55-inch TV from LG might not be packing the latest technology, but with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a 55-inch 4K TV with HDR for under 500 bucks at Best Buy. We'd call that a bargain. View Deal

Samsung UN70NU 70-inch LED 6 series 4K TV: $899.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're on the market for a large screen TV but you don't want a huge bill at the end of it, you're going to want to take a look at this 70-inch TV from Best Buy. It's not going to have the pristine picture quality of an OLED, but at just $549 for Cyber Monday, that's fine.View Deal

VIZIO 50-inch M-Series Quantum Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with premium features, you can get the Vizio 50-inch on sale for $349.99. The M-Series TV features Quantum Color and Dolby Vision HDR which results in a cinema-like experience with bold colors and life-like images.

Samsung 82-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $2,199.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $200 on the massive Samsung 82-inch 4K TV. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K UHD processor and includes a voice remote so you can browse movies and TV shows completely hands-free. And now the price has dropped even further to $1,799.

Cyber Monday Best Buy iPhone deals

Cyber Monday Best Buy phone deals

Google Pixel 3a 64GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Google's affordable Pixel 3a gets a little more affordable with this deal. You can save $150 on an unlocked model when you activate it with a carrier at Best Buy.View Deal

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB: $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

This deal at Best Buy brings the price of the Pixel 3a XL down closed to the price of its smaller sibling. To save $150 on the phone, you'll need to activate it with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: at Best Buy | Unlocked | $1,099.99 $799.99

The Note 10+ is one of Samsung's finest smartphones, and it's a brilliant productivity tool thanks to its huge 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, powerful hardware and built-in stylus. This deal knocks $300 off the price of the unlocked model.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Best Buy | Unlocked | $749.99 $449.99

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable way to get a Galaxy S10 handset, and for Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, it's now even more affordable thanks to a huge $300 off if you activate it today. Comes with a 5.8-inch display and 16MP camera.

Cyber Monday Best Buy Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the Apple Watch 3 for just $199.99 at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $309 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

Cyber Monday Best Buy wearable deals

Fitbit Versa 2: $229.95 $179.95 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition with this deal. That'll give you the watch and a stylish band as well. The standard Versa 2 model is also discounted.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This discount chops $50 off Samsung's smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Active2 can track your steps, heart rate, sleep, and many fitness activities. it's ready for a swim, too, thanks to its water resistance.

View Deal

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch | Graphite: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

A smartwatch for the outdoors adventurer. Garmin brings a more rugged standard of wearable tech to the table with the Instinct, a chunky watch coated with a reinforced polymer that makes it ideal for those who prefer hiking up a mountain to running on a treadmill.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm | Silver: $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

The bulkiest version of Samsung's flagship smartwatch is on sale too, with Best Buy matching Amazon's discount and throwing in free US delivery too. This model has a nice large clockface/screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire | 51mm: $599.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A somewhat sleeker smartwatch that Garmin's Instinct model, the Fenix 5X is nonetheless a serious-looking piece of wearable hardware for the professional outdoorsman. Currently half price!



Cyber Monday Best Buy Mac deals

Apple MacBook Pro 15.4-inch Display with Touch Bar Intel Core i7: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Get a huge $350 off this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. This model also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU. This deal now has an extra $150 off compared to a few days ago.View Deal

View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

If you want an affordable gaming laptop for some Esports gaming, this model paired a six-core Ryzen 5 3550H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor to get you in the game. It even has a 256GB SSD to help with game load times.

View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: $1299 $999 at Best Buy

The Surface Laptop 3 is new, but this deal still cuts $300 off the price tag. you'll get the 13.5-inch model, with a sharp touchscreen display. It runs on an Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Surface Go 10-inch w/ keyboard: $679 $499 at Best Buy

This deal from Best Buy makes it a lot easier to pick up Microsoft's smaller Surface Go by saving you $180. That's because the deal includes the keyboard cover that makes the device that much more versatile. And, this is on the 128GB model.



Google Pixel Slate: $799 $449 at Best Buy

You can get Google's capable Pixel Slate tablet, which runs Chrome OS and Android apps, at a major discount for Cyber Monday. This discount lowers the price and includes the keyboard cover and Pixelbook Pen that turn the tablet into a handy laptop.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

If you want an affordable gaming laptop for some Esports gaming, this model paired a six-core Ryzen 5 3550H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor to get you in the game. It even has a 256GB SSD to help with game load times.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Touch Screen: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Check out the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for a massive $360 off.View Deal

Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 6 might not be the latest Surface Pro, but it just might be the best one. This model, with the Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD should be able to power through pretty much anything. And that $350 discount at Best Buy definitely helps. View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy computing deals

XFX Radeon RX 580 Black Edition: $219 $159 at Best Buy

The AMD Radeon RX 580 might be an older card at this point, but it's still a superstar at its price point, dominating the 1080p segment. And, this $60 Cyber Monday graphics card deal makes it an even better deal. View Deal

HP Envy 5014: $119.99 $29.99 at BestBuy

Time to replace that aging printer with HP's wireless all-in-one printer. The HP Envy 5014 will quickly print, scan and copy all your documents wirelessly. It will even scan on the go, print from social media and easily order ink through the HP Smart app.View Deal

Corsair Hydro H60: $79.99 $54.99 at BestBuy

Liquid coolers are one of the most effective ways to cool your internals, and the Corsair Hydro H60 Liquid CPU cooler does exactly that without burning a hole in your pocket. It also boasts a 120mm cooling fan, 54 cfm airflow volume and 2000rpm operating speed. Plus, it's really quiet as well.View Deal

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC2600: $189.99 $89.99 at BestBuy

Among the best WiFi routers out there, the Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 is best for gaming and 4K streaming, with up to 2600Mbps speed and advanced QoS to avoid latency and interruptions. With its 3 external antennas, it also boasts increased range for better connectivity throughout your home.View Deal

Netgear Orbi AC1200: $299.99 $249.99 at BestBuy

For your mesh WiFi router needs, the Netgear Orbi AC1200 delivers up to 1.2Gbps transfer speeds throughout a 6000-square-foot area. It also offers the Netgear Armor for data theft and virus protection for every device and computer connected to your network. And, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



Linksys Velop 3-pack: $479.99 $279.99 at BestBuy

If you're looking for an excellent mesh router for your home or office, the Linksys Velop wireless WiFi system is an amazing choice. It boasts a tri-band dual-stream technology, one with a frequency of 2.4GHz and two with 5GHz. This pack has three satellites included.

SanDisk Ultra 2TB SATA SSD: $319.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

The SanDisk Ultra 2TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive is a great SSD if you need that extra bit of space for your files and applications. It boasts 560MB/sec. sequential read and 530MB/sec. write speeds, as well as an advanced 3D NAND structure for added reliability.

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $169.99 $109.99 at BestBuy

If you need just a little bit of space in your laptop for your vacation photos and work documents, Samsung's 860 Evo 1TB is a great internal SSD to consider, boasting up to 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write speeds.

Samsung T5 1TB: $199.99 $139.99 at BestBuy

External drives are just as essential as internal ones, especially for laptop users who need a bit of extra space. The Samsung T5 boasts USB 3.1 connectivity, transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s, and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for file protection. And, for use on the go, it's also drop-resistant for up to 2 meters.

WD EasyStore 12TB External: $279.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade your storage space big time with this 12TB external hard drive from Western Digital. It offers high transfer speeds using the USB 3.0 interface, making it handy for movies and even video game libraries.View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $169.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

You can get a good price on one of the most dependable SSDs around with this deal from Best Buy. 1TB of high-speed storage like this means plenty of room for your favorite programs and games.

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 HDD: $169.99 $89.99 at BestBuy With USB 3.0 connectivity and USB 2.0 backward compatibility, the WB Easystore 5TB external hard drive offers speedy transfer speeds and is very versatile. That 5TB storage capacity offers lots of extra space, which makes it just as great for content creators as it is for regular users.View Deal

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy iPad deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB: $1,149 $949 at Best Buy

Expired: Best Buy members discount: You can grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for under $1,000 at Best Buy this week, thanks to the Best Buy Members discounts. If you aren't already a member, signing up is free and easy - and well worth it to save $200 on the latest iPad Pro. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,099.99.



iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Expired Best Buy Members can save $200 on this 512GB, 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad Pro will keep all your favorite high-performance apps and downloads while running everything smoothly. If you're not already a member, signing up is free and easy and will save you a load of cash over the Cyber Monday weekend. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,299.99.

Cyber Monday Best Buy tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 2019: $49.99 $29.99 at BestBuy

Amazon's tablets are ideal for budget-conscious users looking for an affordable tablet. And, with its IPS display, 7 hours of battery life and 1GB of memory, the Amazon Fire 7 2019 is just the perfect choice, whether you're reading your ebooks or streaming all your favorite movies and shows.View Deal

Amazon Fire 8 2018: $79.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

While one of the pricier Amazon tablets right now, the Amazon Fire 8 is still plenty cheap, especially next to the competition. For its price tag, it actually boasts plenty of power for all your streaming, social media and ebook reading needs. And, it's got a long battery life as well – up to 12 hours on a single charge.View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy audio deals

VIZIO 3.1.2 Soundbar System: $469.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Vizio nailed a really inventive design with this one. Subwoofers can be chunky things, but this soundbar system comes with a wireless sub that's thin enough to slide underneath a sofa. With a $220 saving, this is a steal.View Deal

VIZIO 5.1.2 Soundbar System: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

There's nothing more immersive than getting overhead Dolby Atmos cinema sound in your home, and this Vizio deal lets you do it discreetly thanks to its soundbar and rear speakers combo. Save $200 at Best Buy for the holidays.View Deal

VIZIO 5.1.4 Soundbar System: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

The daddy of Vizio's Dolby Atmos soundbar range, this premium home theater set gets you not only 5.1 surround with its front-facing speakers and sub, but also four up-firing speakers for bouncing immersive overhead sounds from your movie soundtracks, too.View Deal

Sonos Beam: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

A super-smart soundbar, the Sonos Beam will become the centerpiece of any Sonos multi-room system. Pair it with compatible Sonos speakers and it turns into the front channels of an excellent wireless surround sound system, too.View Deal

Sonos Sub: $699.99 $559.99 at Best Buy

Make those basslines boom and those cinematic soundtrack explosions bombastic with the Sonos Sub, getting a rare $140 dollar discount at Best Buy. Note you'll need other Sonos speakers to get the most out of the Sonos Sub, as it's only really serving those low-end notes.View Deal

Sonos Playbar: $699.99 $559.99 at Best Buy

The older of the two Sonos soundbars, the Playbar still impresses, particularly if you're looking to connect to an older TV with an optical input. It's a great way to improve the audio output of a TV, and is a beefier option than the Beam.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q90R 5.1 Channel soundbar: $1,699.98 $1,399.98 at Best Buy

If you want to go all out, take a look at this Samsung soundbar, the best model on the market right now. It comes with upward firing tweeters for total immersion, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and a brilliantly musical soundstage – and it's now $300 cheaper.

Samsung HW-Q70R 5.1 Channel soundbar: $499.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This brilliant Samsung soundbar delivers immersive cinematic soundscapes thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – and it's now $220 cheaper at Best Buy.View Deal

UE Boom 2: $179.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ultimate ears frankly makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, producing excellent sound and stylish form factors at a reasonable price. And, right now for Cyber Monday you can get the UE Boom 2 for just $69.99.View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy headphones deals

Jaybird Tarah: $99.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

Fitted with Bluetooth 5.0 and custom EQ capabilities, as well as a sweat-proof design, the Jaybird Tarah is just as great for making business calls as it is for listening to music while working out. It also has soft, flexible ear gels for extreme comfort when wearing for hours. It only offers up to 6 hours, but it does feature fast charging so you're getting a full hour after 10 minutes of charging.

Skullcandy HESH 3: $99.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

Its 22-hour battery life is just one of the many excellent features of Skullcandy's HESH 3 Bluetooth headphones. With 40mm drivers, great sound quality audio at 20Hz - 20kHz, and memory foam ear cushions for extreme comfort, these are great wireless headphones for commute and travel.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Store pickup only: For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include three free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.



Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $199.99. That's a $150 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are among the very best available, with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling.

Sony WH-CH700N headphones: $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH700N aren't the best headphones in the world, but at their price point, it's hard to find much better. These noise cancelling headphones may end up being your best friend on your commute, especially after that $110 Cyber Monday discount. View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost. And, ahead of Cyber Monday you can get them for just $29.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Cyber Monday sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money. You can also get this deal at Amazon if you prefer - but the older 65t versions look like they're getting a big discount on Cyber Monday itself, down to around $100.View Deal

Cyber Monday Best Buy home tech deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro: $599.99 $429.99 at BestBuy

Cord-free and bagless, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro boasts suction power you'll get with many big vacuums for less footprint. It's great for both carpets and hard floors and with up to 40 minutes of battery life.View Deal

Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter: $499.00 $299.00 at Walmart

Touting Mobile App Control, Segway's "Dynamic Stabilization" technology and a 12.5-mile range, this personal transporter is great whether you're taking that short trip to school or work, or running quick errands.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $549.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

Whether its carpet or hard floors, the Dyson Cylone V10 Animal does the job that only big machine vacuum cleaners can – minus that pesky cord. It boasts up to 60 minutes of runtime, and is great for cleaning dust, dirt and pet hair. When you're done, simply use its point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector to minimize spills and puffs of dust.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $299.99 at BestBuy

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Motorhead will pretty much cover your whole house, from the floor to the surfaces to your ceiling. This versatile, multi-function vacuum quickly transfers from a cordless vacuum to a handheld cleaner, and boasts a point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $19.99 at BestBuy

You don't need to splurge for a streaming device. The Amazon Fire TV Stick can do the same things its pricier counterparts do, except at a much lower price and with less footprint. It even lets you browse the most popular websites, and play movies and shows via Alexa Voice Remote.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

Combine the smart capabilities of Amazon Echo with a 5.5-inch screen, and you've got the Amazon Echo Show 5. This smart display takes the popular smart speaker to the next level, allowing you to watch the news, video chat with friends and family, and even setup ambient sunrise lighting.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera: $649.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 2 is an excellent smart security system that will send notifications to your phone if it notices anything happen. The best part, you'll get free cloud storage for security footage (though it only lasts 7 days). This $250 Cyber Monday deal just sweetens the deal.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

If you're a Google fan and you're finally ready to start your smart home setup, the Google Nest Hub is a must-buy. Not only does it come strapped with the Google assistant, but it will work with all your smart home devices. Plus, that $50 is hard to argue with.

Google Home Mini (1st Gen): $49 $19.99 at Best Buy

This might be the last-generation Google Home Mini, but if you're just looking for a cheap smart speaker you can command to google Cyber Monday deals, this is an excellent deal – you can get it for just $29.01 at Best Buy.View Deal

Philips Hue LED Starter Kit: $189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Everyone wants smart home lighting in 2019, but it's not super easy to get started. Luckily, with this Philips Hue starter kit, you can get white and color bulbs, along with everything you'll need to get them going. Best part? You can save $60 on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Best Buy cooking tech deals

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

Cyber Monday Best Buy gaming deals

Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle: $159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

This deal will give you all the accessories you need for gaming. It includes a Void Pro stereo headset, Harpoon RGB Pro mouse, and K55 RGB keyboard. It even comes with a mouse pad.

Razer DeathAdder Elite: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

This deal knocks a big chunk of this popular gaming mouse from Razer. It offers custom sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI and has excellent tracking. It also has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting.

Logitech G502 Hero SE: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

This deal saves you more than 50% on a special version of the Logitech G502 Hero. If you want to get your game on, this one offers precise tracking and has 11 programmable buttons. It also has custom weights so you can get the feel you want.

Logitech G903: $149.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Wireless gaming mice just got a lot cheaper with this deal. You save 50% on a Logitech G903 that can track well wirelessy for up to 32 hours on battery power. If you pick up Logitech's Powerplay charging system, this mouse can even charge wirelessly.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

This deal makes for a good price on a full mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches. You get a sturdy design, dependable keys, and per-key RGB lighting.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

You can save a nice chunk on this serious gaming keyboard. It's a full keyboard, complete with number pad, and even has six programmable macro keys. You get dependable Cherry MX Speed key switches and custom RGB lighting.

Corsair Void Pro RGB: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

This deal makes one of our long-time favorite wireless gaming headsets shockingly affordable. You'll get excellent sound and virtual 7.1-channel surround for games and videos.

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: $179.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to gaming keyboards, Logitech's Romer-G mechanical switches are some the best. This deal makes them much more affordable. This keyboard includes a wrist rest and a number of programmable macro keys.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

If you want one gaming headset for all your needs, the Kraken Tournament Edition works with computers, consoles, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. It also has a USB audio controller to offer THX virtual surround sound.

Razer Cynosa Chroma: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

This deal from Best Buy makes an already affordable gaming keyboard even more affordable. You'll get a full-size keyboard with per-key RGB lighting across the board. The design is even spill-resistant.

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're into streaming or editing video, the Elgate Stream Deck can make the whole process faster. It lets you set up custom keys to quickly control actions on your computer, like starting or pausing recording.

Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO: $159.99 $127.99 at Best Buy

The Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO is one of our favorite keyboards, and this deal makes it more affordable. Whether for gaming or typing, it feels great to use, and it has gorgeous lighting.

Arozzi Arena gaming desk: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal cuts a huge chunk of the price of a gaming-ready desk. It has a curved front, making your mouse more accessible, and it offers a 63 x 32-inch work area. The height is adjustable.



Corsair T2 Road Warrior gaming chair: $399.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

You can save a lot on a serious gaming chair with this deal. The height and arm rests are adjustable, as are the seat and backrest angles. You can also recline back 170 degrees when you need a quick breather between games.

Poke Ball Plus for Nintendo Switch: $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you're enjoying Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! you might enjoy feeling even more like a Pokémon trainer with this Poke Ball Plus controller for Nintendo Switch. It also comes with an in-game Mew.

DualShock 4 Controllers: $64.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Whether you want to get a few extra controllers for your console or want a DualShock 4 for PC or mobile, this deal makes all of them more affordable. A huge assortment of colors and designs are on sale.

Sony Gold headsets: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can upgrade your audio experience on PS4 with the Sony Gold Wireless headset. The offer 7.1-channel virtual surround sound, and they work for normal gaming as well as PlayStation VR.

PlayStation VR Five-game bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This bundle will make it easy to jump into VR. For just $199, you'll get the Play Station VR headset and camera as well as five VR games. Skyrim and Resident Evil VII are among them.

Logitech G29 Driving Force (PS3/4): $399.99 $199.99 at BestBuy

Gamers with a penchant for racing games will find the Logitech G29 Driving Force a necessary peripheral for their Playstation 3 and 4 consoles. It's not only a much better alternative to the regular controllers, but also delivers a much more immersive gaming experience.View Deal

Logitech G290 Driving Force Xbox One/Windows: $399.99 $199.99 at BestBuy

Gamers with a penchant for racing games will find the Logitech G29 Driving Force a necessary peripheral for their Xbox One console or Windows computer. It's not only a much better alternative to the regular controllers, but also delivers a much more immersive gaming experience.

Turtle Beach Stealth 300: $79.99 $39.99 at BestBuy

Great sound quality with crisp highs and thundering lows are what awaits – not to mention, an immersive gaming experience – with the Turtle Beach Stealth 300 gaming headset for Xbox One. And, that high-sensitivity microphone lets you communicate loud and clear with your teammates and gaming rivals.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB: $89.99 $64.99 at BestBuy

This affordable external hard drive for your Xbox One or Xbox 360 console will not only give your extra space for your games with 2TB of storage – that's enough for about 50 games. But, it will also let you take your games with you wherever you go.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.

Shenmue III | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Shenmue III has just released but Best Buy is already offering $25 off the game, making it just under $35.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $344.97 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and with this early Cyber Monday deal, it's finally affordable. You'll be able to play all your favorite games in 4K, and this one even comes with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Xbox One S All-Digital: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a console for a loved one, and don't have the cash to splurge, the Xbox One S All-Digital is a great choice. It won't be able to play physical discs, but it has a 1TB drive to store a ton of Xbox One games. And, you can save $100 ahead of Cyber Monday at Best Buy.View Deal

Best Buy Cyber Monday toy deals

Barbie DreamCamper Play Set: $99.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

Surprise your toddler with this camping-themed play set from Barbie. At a push of a button, it transforms into this fun trailer complete with beds, a dining set and hammock hookups. It's even got its own full kitchen and pop-out pool. Life on the road has never been this cool.

Lego City Mobile Command Center: $49.99 $28.99 at BestBuy

Legos are practically a mandatory part of childhood, so they're some of the easiest toys to gift your kids this Christmas. With this playset, the kids are not just in control of their own police station – they also get to build it themselves.View Deal

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: The Hulkbuster: $29.99 $21.99 at BestBuy

With the Lego Marvel Super Heroes: The Hulkbuster Smash-Up set, kids don't just get to be Bruce Banner's alter ego and live the superhero life, smashing things along the way. They also get to build their own Hulk Buster suit and gun turret like only the great Tony Stark could.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Jedi and Clone Troopers Battle Pack: $ 14.99 $11.24 at BestBuy

Star Wars battles scene are some of the coolest battles scenes in movie history, and with this battle pack, your kids get to live one of their own epic Star Wars battle. With over 100 pieces including four characters with their own guns or lightsabers, they'll spend hours in the Star Wars universe easily. View Deal

Lego Star Wars Snoke's Throne Room: $69.99 $52.49 at BestBuy

Let your child relive what is now one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. Whether its Rey, Kylo Ren or one of the Praetorian Guards they're playing, this epic battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi is certainly worth recreating over and over again.View Deal

Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Pinata: $79.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

What is a kid's birthday without a fun piñata? Packed with 100 pieces that include 4-inch action figures of Frozen Raven and Ice King, this Fortnite-themed will be a fun activity for your child and their birthday party guests.

Cyber Monday Best Buy camera deals

GoPro HERO8 Black Special action bundle: $499.99 $349.99 at BestBuy

The next-generation GoPro action camera is perhaps the best yet, improving on Hero7 Black's best features like HyperSmooth stabilization and TimeWarp, and rounding them out with new features like 100Mbsp recording at 4K and Night Lapse video. This action bundle gets you an extra battery, 32GB SD card, a small tripod and a head mount.View Deal

Nikon D3500 two-lens bundle: $499.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

Beginner photographers will get a lot of value out of this two-lens APS-C camera kit. The Nikon D3500 is a great starter camera, and the wide-angle and telephoto zoom lenses included in this bundle should cover you for many shooting situations, from landscape and architecture shots to portraits and wildlife photography.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens bundle: $499.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 with its APS-C sensor is a good starter camera, whether you're a casual user or a novice looking to enter the world of photography. Add in a wide-angle zoom lens and a telephoto lens to the mix, and you've got yourself a nice starter set, great for honing your photography skills or just taking all those travel photos with.View Deal

Canon IVY REC: $129.99 $99.99 at BestBuy

With just a 13MP sensor, you might not get super high resolution images with the Canon IVY REC camera. However, with its 1080p at 60fps video recording capability, water and shockproof build, and compact design, this is just the perfect camera for capturing your adventures with family and friends.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Two Lens kit: $1,199.99 $799.99 at BestBuy

Though an entry level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T7i with an accurate autofocusing system and a Vari-Angle Touch LCD for effortless shooting. Couple it with an EF-S 18-55mm IS STM lens and a 55-250mm IS II one, both of which boast built-in image stabilization, and you've got yourself a winning beginner photographer's kit.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II: $1,599.99 $999.99 at BestBuy

Even in the shadow of Sony Alpha a7 III, the Sony Alpha a7 II is still proving itself quite the capable full frame camera with its 5-axis image stabilization, 24.3 MP sensor and Sony's signature autofocusing system that beats many of its rivals. Only now, it's cheaper that it's ever been. If you're looking to step into the full-frame sphere, you can't go wrong with this.

Nikon D7500 DSLR Two-Lens: $1,699.99 $999.99 at BestBuy

With a brilliant sensor, excellent ISO performance and an impressive AF system, the Nikon D7500 is still a solid APS-C camera, with 4K capability to boot. This kit includes 18-55mm and 70-300mm zoom lenses, which should cover most of your shooting needs, from landscapes to portraits to sports photography.

GoPro Hero7 Black: $329.99 $299.99 at BestBuy

Even with GoPro Hero8 Black on the shelves, GoPro's Hero7 Black is still one of the best action cameras that's ever hit the streets. In fact, it boasts many of Hero8's fantastic features including SuperPhoto With HDR, 4K at 60fps video, HyperSmooth stabilization and TimeWarp. And, now, it's cheaper than ever, offering great value all around.View Deal