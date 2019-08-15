Cyber Monday 2019: when is it and what deals to expect in December

Cyber Monday 2019 is poised to become the single most important online shopping day in the US, offering the biggest bulk of deals just before the Christmas holiday.

Eventually, we're going to be asking "What are the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals?" But, for now we're focused on when it is and how to be prepare for the discounts.

The Cyber Monday date is December 2, 2019, which means it's occurring later than usual. That's because Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019 fall later in the year, too.

We also have a host of Cyber Monday predictions, detailing what we expect to be on sale and where you're most likely to save: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, etc.

Last year, we saw the all-time lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and iPad, and very minor discounts on the AirPods. All of these deals went incredibly fast.

It should be easier to find discounts all of these products in 2019. PS4 and Xbox One are at the end of their lifecycle and we've seen even better AirPods discounts in the last month. The iPhone XR is no longer brand new, either, so that will be cheaper.

Cyber Monday revenue estimates a year ago reached $7.9 billion in the US, meaning it topped every other shopping day, according to Adobe Analytics via Business Wire. We expect similar spending this year.

All the more reason to keep track of the Cyber Monday trends in 2019.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday is December 2, and while the date (and sometimes even the month) shifts from year-to-year, it's always the Monday immediately after Thanksgiving.

This is one of the years in which the Cyber Monday date dips into December, and in our past experience, this means everyone has less time to shop before Christmas. You'll have just 23 days to make it happen.

Sure, you don't need to worry about Cyber Monday 2019 today or even tomorrow, but it'll be a big deal when you still have an entire list of gifts to buy on December 2 and have to calculate shipping times.

Cyber Monday, when combined with Black Friday, offers American retailers a one-two punch to boost their revenue right before the close of 2019. That's why we're going to see the most tempting offers come December 2.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday deal predictions

Cyber Monday has become more popular than any other online shopping day in the US, so we anticipate seeing an increase in deals at the tail end of 2019.

You don't need to be Nostradamus to make Cyber Monday deal predictions. While there are always new surprises, the script stays fairly stagnant year-over-year.

In the mood for an action camera? GoPro is usually $50 cheaper, at least. Need a tablet? The iPad was $250 (and even briefly $229) during Cyber Monday last year.

Need a phone? There were rare incentives to getting an iPhone XR, and an even better value if you didn't want Apple's iPhone, with Motorola leading the pack.

Here are our deal predictions for Cyber Monday 2019.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday iPad predictions

The newest iPad 9.7 launched at $329 in March 2018, and the price plummeted to a mere $229 for a few hours of Cyber Monday last year. Now, it's back to its $249 price that we saw it at during Black Friday.

That's $80 off today, so we're really interested in how much the iPad will cost when we reach Cyber Monday 2019. Such significant Apple discounts are rare, so finding the standard iPad for such a cheap price makes it a very popular gift.

Cyber Monday iPad deals often go out of stock for the more popular colors, and the entire things ends up selling out after a few hours. You have to act fast. It's not an official lightning deal, but people snap this up, and then third-party retailers jack up the price on Amazon immediately.

We may see Apple introduce a new iPad 9.7 for 2019, given the fact that it'll be a year-and-a-half without an entry-level iPad. But we do have other nearly-as-cheap options now: the iPad mini and iPad Air. Expect a Cyber Monday sale for those iPads, too.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Cyber Monday AirPods deal predictions

There are now three different AirPods on sale through many US retailers, and we expect to see discounts on all of them for Cyber Monday 2019.

Even though Apple doesn't sell the original AirPods anymore, some stores still have them for sale. They haven't run out of inventory yet, and we expect them to be the cheapest option come Cyber Monday.

We're also seeing discounts on the AirPods with a wirelessly charging case (the top-tier model) and the newer buds with the older wired charging case. Cyber Monday saw AirPods become a top seller last year, even with measly $5 price cuts. In 2019, it's going to be a proper price drop, according to the evidence we see today.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S9 for Cyber Monday

Samsung has too many phones on sale, and that's only good Cyber Monday news for you. Why? Two reasons: First, you have more options and, second, Samsung's phone competition is going to eat itself – and prices are going to drop.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus may get cheaper, and to a lesser extent, the brand new Note 10 price may budge a little – not much.

The real discount is going to be on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus that will have been on sale for over a year-and-a-half when the Cyber Monday 2019 date rolls around on December 2. The Note 9, another great phone, will be over a year old. These will see the cheapest prices as American retailers unload inventory.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

PS4 deals on Cyber Monday

The PS4 deals sell out every Cyber Monday, so you'd think everyone has the system already. Not so – we expect the console to keep being discounted and be among the biggest sellers this year, too.

Sometimes deals come in the form of price cuts, and sometimes you get the normal price with up to three pack-in games or an extra controller. These days, those games are downloadable and not physical copies, but the point is you save a lot of money. Rarely, you'll get discounts, free pack-in games and a controller.

Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

(Image credit: Philips)

If you don't have 4K TV in your life yet or need a newer or bigger version of the television, Cyber Monday continues to be the time of year to buy one. Deals on TVs are plentiful from manufacturers like Samsung, LG and Sony.

Buying a 4K TV on Cyber Monday can be one of the hardest things to do – there are just so many TV models out there with nonsensical model numbers. However, if you don't need the highest end version, we suggest something like a TCL TV.