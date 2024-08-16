Dell has a massive sale on laptops right now: 8 deals I'd buy for work, college, and gaming
Dell's massive back-to-school sale is still available
Dell's massive back-to-school sale is still available this week and it's offering some superb discounts on everything from super-budget Window's machines to high-end XPS Ultrabooks with deals approaching Black Friday-level quality.
I've rounded up my 8 favorite laptop deals in the Dell back-to-school sale below, including price cuts on some models that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. The list is price descending so if you're looking for something a little pricier, simply scroll down to the bottom to see the super high-end stuff.
For those looking to spend as little as possible, I'd highly recommend Dell's discounts on its mid-range Inspiron machines, including the baseline Ryzen 5 model for $329.99 (was $449), the upgraded Ryzen 7 model for $479.99 (was $599), and the 16-inch Inspiron for $699.99 (was $999). All these machines are fantastic for the price and offer strong components for your everyday computing needs.
If you're looking for something more premium, or a little more niche, you'll also find great deals on Dell XPS ultrabooks and gaming laptops. With up to $500 off, these laptops aren't to be missed if you want something a little slicker or need a device with more power under the hood.
Dell back-to-school laptop deals
Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
Looking to spend as little as possible on a reliable Windows machine? This Inspiron 15 is a great choice right now thanks to a $100 discount at Dell. While entry-level, this machine still manages to feature a 7th gen Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, meaning it's got plenty of power for the basics. With a device like this, you don't need to pay a ton to get a decent level of baseline performance for tasks like writing assignments, doing research, or answering emails.
Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Dell
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel Core i7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
Dell has dropped a handful of new laptop deals as part of its back to school sale and this one is my all-around top pick. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size means it's not a super lightweight machine like the more premium XPS range.
Dell Inspiron 16: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell
Display: 16 inches
Processor: Intel Core 7 processor 150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
OS: Windows 11
Moving up in price a bit gets you this Dell Inspiron 16 with a slightly larger display and a newer chipset. Again, though, this is a solid mid-range option with plenty of power for nearly every task you could imagine, save intensive gaming applications. Overall, the Inspiron 15 above is a little bit better value than this particular listing but the 16-inch model could be a good option if you want that bigger display and a slightly flashier looking design.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $999 now $899.99 at Dell
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
OS: Windows 11
Here's one of the first price cuts we've ever seen on the latest Dell Inspiron 14 Plus model - the one that carries the fancy new ARM-based Snapdragon X Plus chipsets. In layman's terms, that means excellent battery life as well as performance across a wide range of applications. At 14-inches, this one is also really portable and a great choice for college. The only downside? The tiny 256GB SSD.
Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell
Display: 15 inches
Processor: Intel i7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
This equals the lowest price we've seen for one of the most powerful and stylish laptops from Dell that features a crisp display and handy backlit keyboard. The XPS 15 is still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD for storage. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.
Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell
Display: 13 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
The latest Dell XPS 13 has also received a juicy price cut in the Dell back-to-school sale. The best deal right now is on the superb new Snapdragon X configuration, which not only features the superbly stylish design these machines are known for, but the latest ARM-based Snapdragon chipset. That means incredible battery life as well as performance, which is exactly what you need if you're taking your machine out and about.
Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
This Dell G15 is laden with an extremely powerful 13th-generation chipset and 1TB SSD - the perfect components to back up its RTX 4060 graphics card. Expect good performance from this machine if your target is 1080p resolution and plenty of space on the drive for your games. At $899, this one is starting to get on the pricey end for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal but this machine is definitely worth it considering the specs on offer.
Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,949 now $1,299.99 at Dell
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 1TB
Are you a serious gamer? Here's a great price cut on an upgraded Dell G15 in the Dell back-to-school sale. While pricey, this configuration includes a wildly powerful 13th-gen Intel Core i9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 4070 graphics card for good measure. Put together, these specs are going to easily handle most games at 1440p resolution, which this machine supports on its 240Hz refresh rate display.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.