Dell has a massive sale on laptops right now: 8 deals I'd buy for work, college, and gaming

Dell's massive back-to-school sale is still available this week and it's offering some superb discounts on everything from super-budget Window's machines to high-end XPS Ultrabooks with deals approaching Black Friday-level quality.

I've rounded up my 8 favorite laptop deals in the Dell back-to-school sale below, including price cuts on some models that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. The list is price descending so if you're looking for something a little pricier, simply scroll down to the bottom to see the super high-end stuff.

For those looking to spend as little as possible, I'd highly recommend Dell's discounts on its mid-range Inspiron machines, including the baseline Ryzen 5 model for $329.99 (was $449), the upgraded Ryzen 7 model for $479.99 (was $599), and the 16-inch Inspiron for $699.99 (was $999). All these machines are fantastic for the price and offer strong components for your everyday computing needs.

If you're looking for something more premium, or a little more niche, you'll also find great deals on Dell XPS ultrabooks and gaming laptops. With up to $500 off, these laptops aren't to be missed if you want something a little slicker or need a device with more power under the hood.

Dell back-to-school laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 Looking to spend as little as possible on a reliable Windows machine? This Inspiron 15 is a great choice right now thanks to a $100 discount at Dell. While entry-level, this machine still manages to feature a 7th gen Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, meaning it's got plenty of power for the basics. With a device like this, you don't need to pay a ton to get a decent level of baseline performance for tasks like writing assignments, doing research, or answering emails.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 Dell has dropped a handful of new laptop deals as part of its back to school sale and this one is my all-around top pick. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size means it's not a super lightweight machine like the more premium XPS range.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell

Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core 7 processor 150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

OS: Windows 11 Moving up in price a bit gets you this Dell Inspiron 16 with a slightly larger display and a newer chipset. Again, though, this is a solid mid-range option with plenty of power for nearly every task you could imagine, save intensive gaming applications. Overall, the Inspiron 15 above is a little bit better value than this particular listing but the 16-inch model could be a good option if you want that bigger display and a slightly flashier looking design.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $999 now $899.99 at Dell

Display: 14 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 Here's one of the first price cuts we've ever seen on the latest Dell Inspiron 14 Plus model - the one that carries the fancy new ARM-based Snapdragon X Plus chipsets. In layman's terms, that means excellent battery life as well as performance across a wide range of applications. At 14-inches, this one is also really portable and a great choice for college. The only downside? The tiny 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell

Display: 15 inches

Processor: Intel i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 This equals the lowest price we've seen for one of the most powerful and stylish laptops from Dell that features a crisp display and handy backlit keyboard. The XPS 15 is still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD for storage. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell

Display: 13 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 The latest Dell XPS 13 has also received a juicy price cut in the Dell back-to-school sale. The best deal right now is on the superb new Snapdragon X configuration, which not only features the superbly stylish design these machines are known for, but the latest ARM-based Snapdragon chipset. That means incredible battery life as well as performance, which is exactly what you need if you're taking your machine out and about.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This Dell G15 is laden with an extremely powerful 13th-generation chipset and 1TB SSD - the perfect components to back up its RTX 4060 graphics card. Expect good performance from this machine if your target is 1080p resolution and plenty of space on the drive for your games. At $899, this one is starting to get on the pricey end for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal but this machine is definitely worth it considering the specs on offer.