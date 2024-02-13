Plusnet's Full Fibre 145 broadband deal is currently just £26.99p/m.

Looking for a new broadband deal and hoping to find a Full Fibre package at an affordable price?

Well, you're in luck. Right now, Plusnet's popular Full Fibre 145 option is just £26.99 per month. It also comes without any upfront fees (these are usually £20) and a Hub Two router. Plus, you get Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect powered by Norton included in the price, as well as a minimum speed guarantee of 80Mbps.

This package should be more than fast enough for most medium-sized properties where people work from home, stream their favourite shows and need to video call. After all, it's an ultrafast Full Fibre package and even offers estimated upload speeds of 30Mbps.

However, there are a couple of things you should note before you click the link below to take out this deal. Firstly, it's only available in Full Fibre areas, so you'll need to check your availability directly with Plusnet. Secondly, like many broadband providers, Plusnet changes its prices in the spring. This means that, if you take out this deal, the price you'll pay will increase by the cost of inflation plus 3.9% on 31 March.

Plusnet | Full Fibre 145 | 145Mbps average speeds | £26.99 per month | 24-month contract | No setup fees

Why choose Plusnet for your broadband?

Plusnet is one of the UK's most popular broadband providers. It's easy to see why, too. After all, the company offers a great range of cheap packages (like this one) as well as a number of really quick deals that go all the way up to 900Mbps. As a result, the provider offers a deal to suit every need and budget.

Added to this, Plusnet is a reliable provider. This is because the company uses the Openreach network (which is also used by the likes of Sky and BT).

Put all of this together and it's easy to see why Plusnet was voted as the 'Large Broadband Provider of the Year' by Uswitch in 2023. On top of this, the company was also voted as the 'Most Reliable Provider' at the Choose Broadband Awards last year. Additionally, the company also gains plaudits from current customers because it uses a UK-based customer service team that operates seven days a week.

Interested in partnering with Plusnet but would like a different deal? Or do you want to see how this deal compares to others that are available in your area? Just put your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best broadband deals in your area.

