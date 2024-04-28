Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, April 29 (game #826)

It's Monday, and I am truly sorry about that. It's not my fault, but I sympathize. I'm not sure the brains at Merriam-Webster do, though, because they made today's Quordle another difficult one. You'll find some hints for it below, so scroll down and get stuck in.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #826) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #826) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #826) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #826) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 3.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #826) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • P • P • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #826) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #826, are…

STAKE

PURGE

PECAN

PLANT

It might only be my personal kryptonite, but STAKE always troubles me. In fact, not just STAKE but also its close cousins STATE and STAVE. Yes, there are others in this group – notably STARE and STALE – but the way I play Quordle, they're not a factor. The problem is that I begin with three start words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH. They use 15 of the most common letters between them and rule out lots of answers – but not STATE, STAVE and STAKE.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add the fact that I wasted a guess on PUREE (the answer was PURGE) and I nearly came unstuck today. Fortunately I had the presence of mind to play KNAVE on the eighth guess, which confirmed that STAKE was the answer, so I escaped with my streak intact, by a whisker.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #826) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #826, are…

CLOAK

FRONT

GROWL

GONER

Quordle answers: The past 20