Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, June 26 (game #884)

How's your week going? It's nice and sunny where I'm writing from, which always makes me happier – and as a further bonus, today's Quordle wasn't too difficult either. If you need some hints, though, you'll find them below.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #884) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #884) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #884) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #884) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #884) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • N • L • S • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #884) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #884, are…

NORTH

LEVER

SERUM

SLATE

I was once again indebted to my three start words today - between them they gave me all five letters for two of the answers, four for another and three for the third. That was important, because a couple of these words were theoretically quite hard to identify.

LEVER has repeated Es and an uncommon V in it, plus it's an 'ER' word. The issue there is that there are so many of them that identifying the right combination of letters in the first three places can be very hard. SERUM is also a tricky one, partly because of the UM ending, which is not common, and partly because it's not a word that many people will use very often.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #884) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #884, are…

CLING

STEAL

BILLY

INEPT

