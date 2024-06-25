NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, June 26 (game #115)

I was a little out of my depth for today's Strands, but hopefully you'll find it more straightforward than I did. If not, I've got some helpful hints for you below.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #115) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Looking good

NYT Strands today (game #115) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPIRE

WAIST

FIRE

PAPER

RIFF

SHIRK

NYT Strands today (game #115) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • In style

NYT Strands today (game #115) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 6th row • Last: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #115) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #115, are…

POSH

SNAZZY

DAPPER

SPIFFY

CHIC

SWANK

DRIPPY

SPANGRAM: FASHIONISTA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'm about as far from a FASHIONISTA, as it's possible for a human to be, and I have no embarrassment about that fact. That may explain why I struggled to find some of the answers today. A few were easy – for instance CHIC, DAPPER, SNAZZY stood out fairly quickly and make total sense in the context of the theme clue and the spangram. However, POSH confused me; I'd never have considered it to be related to fashion, particularly, although I guess it makes some sense.

DRIPPY also tripped me up; it was the final one I got, when the answer couldn't be anything else, and I suspect I wouldn't have solved it if not by default. But my struggles may well not be shared by anyone else, or certainly by those of you who spend more time thinking about clothes than I do.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 25 June, game #114)

SPARE

SPLIT

STRIKE

TURKEY

LANE

PINS

ALLEY

GUTTER

SPANGRAM: BOWLING