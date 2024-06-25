NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, June 26 (game #381)

Another day, another Connections puzzle to complete. This was is of moderate difficulty, so read on for my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #381) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PERSONAL

PORT

MAJOR

OUTLET

PRIVATE

DEMAND

POP-UP

MARKET

AUDIENCE

WANT

CAPTAIN

JACK

GENERAL

APPETITE

SOCKET

ATTACK

NYT Connections today (game #381) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Yes sir!

Yes sir! Green: Cable goes here

Cable goes here Blue: We want it

We want it Purple: Blank marketing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #381) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ARMY RANKS

GREEN: PLACE TO PLUG SOMETHING IN

BLUE: CONSUMER DESIRE, COLLECTIVELY

PURPLE: ___ AD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #381) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #381, are…

YELLOW: ARMY RANKS CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE

CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE GREEN: PLACE TO PLUG SOMETHING IN JACK, OUTLET, PORT, SOCKET

JACK, OUTLET, PORT, SOCKET BLUE: CONSUMER DESIRE, COLLECTIVELY APPETITE AUDIENCE DEMAND MARKET

APPETITE AUDIENCE DEMAND MARKET PURPLE: ___ AD ATTACK, PERSONAL, POP-UP, WANT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This was one of those games where there was a big difference in difficulty between the groups. Yellow – the army ranks one – was really simple, and the green 'ports' one was not much harder. But blue and purple were on a different level. I don't think I ever would have got purple, the __AD one, if not by default, frankly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 25 June, game #380)

YELLOW: DIVULGE, AS PRIVATE INFORMATION DISH, SPILL, TALK, TELL

DISH, SPILL, TALK, TELL GREEN: DIVIDE BRANCH, FORK, PART, SPLIT

BRANCH, FORK, PART, SPLIT BLUE: SILENT “K” DOORKNOB, KNIFE, TOPKNOT, UNKNOWN

DOORKNOB, KNIFE, TOPKNOT, UNKNOWN PURPLE: KEY TO SUCCESS, SO TO SPEAK FORMULA, RECIPE, SECRET, TICKET