Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, April 17 (game #814)

Hello, fellow Quordle addicts. Today's puzzle is potentially a difficult one, and the Daily Sequence might well cause you some problems too.

But don't fret – I've come up with a few handy hints to help you out, plus the answers if you need them. Read on for all of that.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #814) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #814) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #814) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #814) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #814) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • E • S • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #814) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #814, are…

COLON

EQUIP

SUITE

BLURB

This is potentially a more difficult Quordle today, because there's a Q in EQUIP and two repeated letters, including the Bs at the start and end of BLURB. B is not a common letter to be repeated, and that word might have caught out a few people today. EQUIP, on the other hand, may have occurred more readily than might have been the case, given that it was the Wordle answer on Monday.

I had a lot of luck with my three start words, so was able to navigate those issues without any major headaches.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #814) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #814, are…

SPORT

SATYR

CHAIN

TOPIC

Quordle answers: The past 20