NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 30 (game #211)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #211) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Words with weight

NYT Strands today (game #211) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

METER

CUTER

SLATE

STALE

FLEA

EXIT

NYT Strands today (game #211) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pugilism

NYT Strands today (game #211) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #211) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #211, are…

HEAVY

MIDDLE

FEATHER

LIGHT

WELTER

BANTAM

CRUISER

SPANGRAM: BOXING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I've marked this one as moderate rather than easy, despite the fact that I solved it with no issues, because if you don't watch or know about BOXING you'll probably have found this a lot harder than I did. I'm not a massive fan these days, but I used to watch it a lot in my youth, back when the likes of Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield dominated the HEAVYweight division.

HEAVY is one of the easier words here; you might well have struggled far more with something like BANTAM, CRUISER or worst of all WELTER. So I suspect today's game will see plenty of easy solves like mine, and plenty where people either needed lots of hints or failed outright.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 29 September, game #210)

SQUASH

PUMPKIN

ONION

APPLE

RADISH

KOHLRABI

SPANGRAM: FALLHARVEST